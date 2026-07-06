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2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe responds to racist remarks from Paraguayan government official

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:31 - 06 July 2026
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Kylian Mbappe released a statement on social media in reaction to the reprehensible comments from Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla.
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France captain Kylian Mbappé has publicly condemned a Paraguayan government official, Celeste Amarilla, labelling her a despicable woman following a series of racist comments directed at him after their 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash.

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France defeated Paraguay 1-0 at the Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a 70th-minute penalty by Mbappé, which took his tally in the competition to seven.

The match featured a physical approach from Gustavo Alfaro's Paraguay squad. Following the final whistle, Mbappé refused to shake hands with the Paraguayan players, including goalkeeper Orlando Gill, citing the opposition's aggressive tactics and persistent fouls.

The racist remarks from Amarilla

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In response to the post-match incident, Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla launched a racist tirade on X (formerly Twitter) targeting the 27-year-old Real Madrid forward.

Amarilla attacked his heritage, referring to him as a "colonised Cameroonian" She wrote that "instead of mother's milk he was sucking coconuts, and the most educated things he's ever heard were chimpanzees.”

She further described him as a "brute who had not learned to write," adding that the Paraguayan players should have shown him their middle fingers or slapped him after the match.

What Mbappe said

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Mbappé delivered a strongly worded response on Monday. He directly addressed the senator, defending himself while simultaneously shielding the Paraguayan squad from her rhetoric.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition," Mbappé wrote.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

Legal action and quarter-final preparations

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The incident prompted immediate intervention from the French Football Federation (FFF) and French sports minister Marina Ferrari. The FFF released a statement confirming they will report the matter to the public prosecutor's office to file criminal charges against Amarilla.

Didier Deschamps' France squad will now turn their attention to their upcoming quarter-final tie against Morocco in Boston.

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