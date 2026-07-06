World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

‘Most BORING game of the World Cup’ — Fans Slam Spain vs Portugal Sleep-Fest as La Roja Advance to Quarterfinals

David Ben
David Ben 22:29 - 06 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
‘Most BORING game of the World Cup’ — Fans Slam Spain vs Portugal Sleep-Fest as La Roja
Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after edging Portugal in a tense 1-0 Round of 16 clash, but much of the conversation online centred on what many supporters described as one of the tournament’s dullest matches.
Advertisement

One moment of brilliance was ultimately enough. After more than 90 minutes of tactical caution, Spain finally found the breakthrough deep into stoppage time as Mikel Merino fired home the winner to eliminate Portugal and send La Roja into the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The victory also brought an emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup appearance

Spain leave it late as Ronaldo bows out

For long spells, Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled possession without creating sustained danger, while Portugal struggled to turn counter-attacks into genuine opportunities.

Advertisement

The deadlock remained intact until the 91st minute, when Spain finally broke through to snatch a dramatic victory and secure their place in the last eight, where they will face the winner of the United States and Belgium.

For Portugal, the defeat not only ended their World Cup campaign but also marked the conclusion of Ronaldo’s final appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Spain vs Portugal disappoints viewers

Advertisement

Despite the dramatic late finish, the match divided opinion across social media.

Many viewers had expected fireworks from two European heavyweights packed with attacking talent. Instead, they were treated to a cagey encounter dominated by patient possession, disciplined defending and very few clear-cut chances before Merino’s decisive strike

See some reactions from X below.

One user wrote in a viral post: "This Portugal v Spain game could cure insomnia. So far, it’s the most boring game in the World Cup."

Advertisement

Regardless of which side of the debate fans fall on, one thing is certain. Spain are through. Portugal are out.

Advertisement

And a match that ended with genuine late drama will probably be remembered just as much for the fierce online debate over whether it was brilliant tactical football, or simply very, very boring.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘0 World Cups’ - Fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, as Portugal Captain Breaks Down in Tears Following Spain Defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
‘0 World Cups’ - Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Brutally Mocked as Portugal Captain Breaks Down in Tears Following Spain Defeat
‘Most BORING game of the World Cup’ — Fans Slam Spain vs Portugal Sleep-Fest as La Roja
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
‘Most BORING game of the World Cup’ — Fans Slam Spain vs Portugal Sleep-Fest as La Roja Advance to Quarterfinals
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo will never be champion as Spain advance to prove Mikel Arteta right again
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo will never be champion as Spain advance to prove Mikel Arteta right again
'Anyone would want to play for Real Madrid' – Haaland's father fuels transfer talk
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
'Anyone would want to play for Real Madrid' – Haaland's father fuels transfer talk
Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
'Let children be children' – Cafu reveals how Brazil can win the World Cup
WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide
Super Falcons
06.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: World Cup Qualification Adds Motivation - Super Falcons star Babajide