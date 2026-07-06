Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago

Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago

'Let children be children' – Cafu reveals how Brazil can win the World Cup

Brazil legend Cafu says Carlo Ancelotti deserves time to rebuild the national team after their World Cup exit.

Brazil legend Cafu has urged his country to trust head coach Carlo Ancelotti to rebuild the national team following their disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Brazil's hopes of winning a record sixth World Cup title ended in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring twice to send the South Americans crashing out of the tournament.

'It's the start of a new cycle' - Cafu

Speaking to Reuters in New York after unveiling a giant LEGO World Cup trophy sculpture, Cafu insisted Brazil's latest setback should be viewed as the beginning of a rebuilding process rather than a national crisis.

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"It's not the end of the world," the former captain said.

He added, "It's the start of a new cycle and a new generation, so we have to trust Carlo (Ancelotti) is the man to help Brazil win that title again."

The 2002 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged the growing pressure on Brazil, who will now wait at least 28 years before having another opportunity to end their longest-ever World Cup title drought.

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"If there was pressure in '94 after 24 years, just imagine now in 2030, after 28 years," he added.

Cafu believes Ancelotti was placed in an almost impossible position after taking over a struggling Brazil side shortly before the World Cup.

The former right-back said the coach deserved time to implement his ideas properly.

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"Ancelotti came into this World Cup to put out a fire, really. He took the reins of a ship that was already underway. He tried to right that ship mid-journey... but unfortunately, he didn't succeed.

"Now he'll take the ship while it's docked and will be able to set it on its exact course,” Cafu explained.

Cafu concluded by urging coaches and parents to allow children to enjoy football without the burden of expectations.

He admitted that the days of street football may never return but insisted the joy and freedom that once shaped Brazilian footballers should be preserved.

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He said, "Let children be children. At eight, a child should be playing with a ball, laughing and having fun."