'Haaland is a fantastic striker' – Mutiu Adepoju reacts to Brazil's shock World Cup exit

Adepoju has hailed Erling Haaland's outstanding display after Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to book a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has praised Erling Haaland following the striker's match-winning display in Norway's historic 2-1 victory over Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Haaland scored twice late in the match to eliminate the five-time world champions in the Round of 16, sending Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

Adepoju praises Haaland's quality

Speaking as a guest analyst on Sporty TV's World Cup coverage, Adepoju described the Manchester City striker as one of the world's best forwards.

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He said, "Haaland is a fantastic striker. He has always been the target in the attack for Norway, regardless of whether it's a high ball or a low ball."

The former Real Sociedad midfielder was particularly impressed by Haaland's decisive second goal, which took the Norwegian captain's tally to seven goals in the tournament.

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He added, "The second goal was fantastic; Haaland received the ball without any pressure, had the opportunity to shoot, and the ball went under the Brazilian defender.