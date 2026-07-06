UEFA condemns FIFA over decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's World Cup suspension

Balogun sent off by the referee || imago

Balogun sent off by the referee || imago

UEFA has condemned FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's automatic World Cup suspension.

UEFA has strongly criticised FIFA's decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun, describing the move as "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable."

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The European football governing body issued a strongly worded statement after FIFA allowed the USMNT forward to remain eligible for the United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA suspends Balogun's ban

Balogun was shown a red card during the tournament, which ordinarily carries an automatic one-match suspension.

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However, FIFA invoked Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend the sanction for a one-year probationary period, effectively making the striker available for the knockout fixture.

The decision has generated widespread debate across the football world, with reports suggesting the reversal came after intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump. FIFA has not publicly confirmed those claims.

UEFA questions FIFA's decision

In its statement, UEFA insisted that automatic suspensions following red cards are fundamental to the game's regulations and should not be treated as discretionary.

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"Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition," UEFA said.

"Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted."

UEFA statement on the Balogun case: ⬇️https://t.co/9LQDx8waKe — UEFA (@UEFA) July 6, 2026

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UEFA stressed that numerous players have already served automatic suspensions during the tournament and warned that deviating from established regulations could damage confidence in football's governance.

"It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.”

The governing body added that the World Cup wields enormous influence on global football and warned against decisions that could set damaging precedents.

He added, "Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws.

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