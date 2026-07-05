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Ronaldo, Balogun headline 5 times FIFA suspended red card punishment at the World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:33 - 06 July 2026
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FIFA's decision to defer Balogun's suspension after his red card in the round of 32 against Bosnia & Herzegovina is not new.
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FIFA is facing scrutiny following the decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's disciplinary ban, but historical precedents reveal the governing body has previously altered suspensions ahead of major World Cup fixtures.

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The United States forward was cleared to play against Belgium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash after FIFA's disciplinary committee suspended his automatic one-match ban, invoking Article 27 of its disciplinary code.

Balogun received a straight red card during the United States' 2-0 round-of-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

Infantino accused of doing Trump’s bidding

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The decision has sparked criticism from fans and analysts, with many arguing the reversal highlights FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s subservience to United States President Donald Trump.

Critics pointed to Infantino’s decision to award Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, alongside the governing body's failure to challenge the White House on restrictive immigration policies surrounding the North American tournament.

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Recent deferrals for Ronaldo, Otamendi, and Caicedo

However, the Balogun ruling follows an already established pattern by FIFA during the current World Cup cycle.

In November, FIFA deferred the final two games of a three-match ban for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo following a red card against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, ensuring he was available to start the tournament.

A similar ruling occurred in April when Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national side, and Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo had one-game bans deferred.

Both players received red cards during CONMEBOL qualifiers, but the administrative decision ensured they were available for their respective 2026 World Cup openers.

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The 1962 Garrincha precedent

The practice of overturning or suspending red cards at World Cups due to political influence dates back over six decades.

During the 1962 World Cup, Brazil forward Mané Garrincha received a red card during his team's 4-2 semi-final victory over host nation Chile.

Despite the dismissal, political pressure from the Brazilian government forced the governing body to clear Garrincha for the showpiece event. He was allowed to start the final, helping Brazil secure a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia to win the 1962 FIFA World Cup title.

Mauricio Pochettino's United States squad will now look to capitalise on Balogun's availability when they face Rudi Garcia's Belgium side at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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