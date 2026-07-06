Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup RO16 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Iberian derby to go down to the wire

Portugal and Spain will lock horns for the third time on the world stage in an attractive-looking Round of 16 tie.

Roberto Martínez's side came from behind to beat Croatia in the last round, with Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner after Cristiano Ronaldo had equalised from the penalty spot.

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Spain, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 victory over Austria and remain one of two teams yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The winners of this clash will advance to the World Cup quarter-final to face either USA or Belgium.

Portugal vs Spain match preview

It’s an Iberian derby for the 2026 World Cup round of 16 as Portugal and Spain duke it out at the AT&T Stadium on Monday.

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Portugal earned their place in the last 16 the hard way with a comeback win against Croatia in Toronto, achieved through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and an added-time header by Goncalo Ramos.

Nerves were jangled in the end, but progression was all that mattered as they close in on reaching back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Portugal also erased 60 years of history by reaching the last 16, winning a World Cup match after trailing for the first time since 1966 against DPR Korea, but the last-16 curse has bedevilled them in recent times.

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Indeed, the Selecao's World Cup runs in 2010 and 2018 both ended at this stage, as did their Euro 2020 journey before back-to-back quarter-final exits at the 2022 Mundial and 2024 continental championships.

Portugal have also not won consecutive World Cup knockout games since 2006, although they’re still likely to feel well placed to exorcise those demons here, having won 12 of their last 17 matches (D4, L1).

Spain, meanwhile, won Group H and stepped up a gear by beating Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles, their fluid football rewarded by two Mikel Oyarzabal goals and Pedro Porro’s first for his country.

La Roja's convincing success over Austria remarkably marked their first non-group stage win at the World Cup since Andres Iniesta took down the Netherlands during the 2010 final.

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They also became the first team since Germany in the 2014 final to not allow a single shot on target in a World Cup knockout match.

However, one note of caution here is that Spain's only defeat since June 2023 came on penalties against Portugal in last year’s UEFA Nations League final.

Portugal vs Spain head-to-head

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This is the third encounter between these neighbours on the world stage.

Spain hold the historical edge from frequent meetings with Portugal, losing just seven of their previous 41 battles.

However, one of those defeats came on penalties in their most recent head-to-head: the 2024-25 Nations League final.

Their most memorable meeting, though, came in Sochi in their first group game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, on a night that will go down in history for Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick.

Portugal vs Spain bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Match to end in a draw 3.76 Medium BTTS Both teams to score - Yes 1.69 High Half 1X2 Spain to lead at half time 2.45 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Match to end in a draw

Six of the last seven meetings between Portugal and Spain have ended in a draw. Even their 2025 Nations League Final ended 2-2 and went all the way to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Historically, 16 of their 41 meetings across all competitions have ended level, meaning roughly 39% of their matches have resulted in a stalemate.

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And given the magnitude of their Round of 16 knockout tie, it’s hard not to expect this one to go all the way too.

The betting markets suggest there is only a 29.41% chance of a draw, though, which seems well below its actual probability.

On historical data alone, there’s almost a 10% edge here. It’s arguably the best value bet from our trio of Portugal vs Spain predictions.

Both teams to score - Yes

Secondly, we're tipping both teams to find the net in what should be an entertaining game between two established European sides.

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The pair played out a 2-2 thriller in the Nations League final 12 months ago, with Portugal winning on penalties, and we think a similarly end-to-end game could be on the cards.

La Roja are actually yet to concede at this tournament, but Portugal are undoubtedly the fiercest side they have come up against and it would be a surprise to see their might of talent kept completely quiet.

Spain to lead at half time

Spain have established a consistent pattern of asserting themselves right from the opening whistle.

They were the first to score in five of their last six games and have held the lead going into the break in four of their last five outings, with their intense, possession-heavy style tending to wear sides down early.

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In their 2025 Nations League Final against Portugal, they also led at half-time.

By contrast, Portugal have been slow starters, drawing a first-half blank in their goalless stalemate with Colombia.

With the Colombians arguably the closest in style and quality to Spain that Portugal have faced in recent months, we envisage a similar start.

Portugal vs Spain team news

Blessed with a fully fit squad for the last 16, Portugal boss Martinez is not expected to tinker with a winning formula, nor is he likely to axe Ronaldo from the first XI despite the 41-year-old's substitution in the last-32 win over Croatia.

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Ronaldo was less than impressed at his early withdrawal, which came after the Al-Nassr star finally scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal.

Gonçalo Ramos averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup – the best ratio of any Portugal player with five or more involvements – but he is expected to be restricted to a super sub role again.

The only slight question mark in the Seleção XI lies on the right-hand side, where Pedro Neto must fend off competition from Bernardo Silva and Francisco Conceição.

On Spain's end, none of Lamine Yamal, Porro, Dani Olmo or Aymeric Laporte trained fully on Friday, but none are carrying a serious issue. Instead, their workloads were being managed.

However, the same cannot be said for Yeremy Pino (shoulder) and Nico Williams (adductor), both of whom are expected to miss the last-16 clash but have not been ruled out of further rounds just yet.

Marcos Llorente is a viable Porro alternative if De la Fuente avoids risking the latter, but an unchanged Roja XI is expected to take to the field.

Portugal vs Spain predicted lineups

Portugal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo

Spain predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Portugal vs Spain prediction

Spain's so-far impenetrable defence faces its toughest examination yet in Arlington, where midfield battles should take centre stage between the two teams who both average over 60% possession at the World Cup.

La Roja appear to be clicking into gear at just the right time, while, aside from beating Uzbekistan 5-0, Portugal have been largely unconvincing at the World Cup so far.

But a showdown against Spain offers the chance to make a statement, and we won’t be surprised to see their quality finally shine through.

Whatever the case may be, we expect an intense and thrilling match that will deliver on everything it promises.