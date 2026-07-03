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Facing Ronaldo will be an honour — Yamal ready for blockbuster R16 clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:29 - 03 July 2026
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Spain superstar Lamine Yamal has declared his readiness to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup Round of 16.
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The 18-year-old has said it would be an honour to come up against Ronaldo, but insists he is only focused on helping Spain progress in the 2026 World Cup.

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Yamal was named Man of the Match after Spain’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Although he failed to score, the Barcelona man was a constant threat and produced a performance worthy of a standing ovation.

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Yamal ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking after the game, Yamal made it clear he was not preoccupied with Spain’s next opponent, even before Portugal confirmed their place in the last 16 with a late win over Croatia.

"Well, I don’t really care – Croatia or Portugal,” Yamal said (via DAZN).

“It would be an honour, obviously, to play against Cristiano, but I am focused on winning the game, and I don’t really care who advances between the two of them."

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Spain now face a tough Round of 16 clash against Portugal, who advanced thanks to a late Gonçalo Ramos winner.

Luis de la Fuente’s side remain among the favourites to win the tournament alongside France, but a defeat to their Iberian rivals would represent a major setback.

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