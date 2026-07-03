Pulse of the Day: Another African hope falls — but the worst may still be to come

Pulse of the Day: Another African hope falls — but the worst may still be to come

Pulse of the Day: Another African hope falls — but the WORST may still be to come

Switzerland were clinical, Algeria were wasteful, and the broader concern now is whether this is another sign of deeper problems for the continent.

Another African hope has fallen, and the disappointment is starting to feel all too familiar.

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Algeria’s 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 32 ended their World Cup journey at BC Place in Vancouver, and while the scoreline was comfortable for the Swiss, the reaction across Africa has been anything but calm.

Switzerland were efficient when it mattered and ruthless in the key moments. Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Johan Manzambi’s sharp counter-attacking run created the chance, and Dan Ndoye doubled the lead straight after half-time to put the result beyond doubt.

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🇨🇭 Switzerland have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026

Algeria were punished

Algeria had periods of possession, but they never turned it into enough threat. Their best chances came after they were already chasing the game, and even then Switzerland’s defensive structure, led by Granit Xhaka and Denis Zakaria, kept them at arm’s length.

That was the biggest difference. Algeria had the ball, but Switzerland had the conviction. The European side were more decisive in both boxes and never looked like letting the game slip once they took control.

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Manzambi was central to the opening goal and continued to show why he is one of the breakout names of the tournament.

His assist for Embolo was only part of his influence, as his energy and direct running repeatedly troubled Algeria’s shape.

The 20-year-old also added another record to his growing reputation, becoming the youngest player to be involved in five World Cup goals since data collection began in 1966.

That puts him in rare company and adds more weight to Switzerland’s run.

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Fans react

The response from Africans was instant and emotional. Some were blunt in their criticism of Algeria’s performance, while others widened the conversation to include the state of African football more broadly.

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One supporter, sighing, stated; “Algeria are out... another poor display by an African team,” as the frustration kept building.

Algeria are OUT..



Anlther poor display by an African team.



So sad. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 3, 2026

Another fan was even more blunt, saying, “Algeria too is out. I know they are useless. But nawa,” capturing the raw disbelief that followed the defeat.

The anger soon turned to calls for change, with one reaction calling Algerian football “hostage” to an “incompetent federation and a joke of a coach,” while insisting the entire system needs a reboot.

Unfortunately, this game is going exactly as expected when we saw Petkovic’s line-up



Algerian football is being held hostage by an incompetent federation and a joke of a coach



We need a whole reboot of the system pic.twitter.com/bQhFiCAf9P — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) July 3, 2026

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And perhaps the sharpest summary of all came from a fan who reduced the tournament’s cruel pattern to one line: African teams dominate the play, European teams score and that is the story of the World Cup.

This was not just a loss for Algeria. It was another reminder of how thin the margin is at World Cup level, and how often African sides are left regretting missed chances while opponents are far more clinical.

Switzerland’s victory was their first World Cup knockout win since 1938, which makes the scale of Algeria’s defeat even more painful.

With three more countries to play, the worst may still be to come if African teams keep failing to convert control into results.

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