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PULSE OF THE DAY

Mbappe CATCHES Messi after Sweden masterclass as Olise targets Pele's World Cup record

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:21 - 01 July 2026
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Mbappe CATCHES Messi after Sweden masterclass as Olise targets Pele's World Cuprecord
Mbappe CATCHES Messi after Sweden masterclass as Olise targets Pele's World Cuprecord - Photo: IMAGO
Kylian Mbappe drew level with Lionel Messi in the World Cup Golden Boot race after France’s 3-0 win over Sweden, while Michael Olise moved one assist away from Pele’s record.
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European giants France delivered exactly what was expected of them against Sweden, and then something extra for Pulse of the Day. 

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A comfortable 3-0 win sent the former world champions into the last 16, but the bigger story was the way Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise dominated the evening.

Mbappe scored twice to move onto six goals in the tournament, catching Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring chart. 

It was the kind of performance that underlined why he remains one of the most feared players in the competition, especially when the stakes are rising.

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Mbappe levels Messi

The French captain looked sharp, direct and ruthless in front of goal. His brace not only sealed the result, but also pulled him level with Messi in the race for the golden boot.

That is no small achievement in a World Cup where every goal matters. Mbappe has now turned the scoring race into a genuine battle, and France will be glad their leader is finding his best form at exactly the right time.

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Olise keeps creating

If Mbappe finished the chances, Olise made them. The creative midfielder provided two assists against Sweden to take his total to five for the tournament, making him the top assist provider in the competition.

That puts him just one away from matching Pele’s all-time World Cup assist record of six in a single tournament. 

For a player who has already been one of France’s most dangerous creative outlets, that is an extraordinary place to be.

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France’s big weapons

The performance was a reminder of how much attacking talent France carry when their key men click. 

Mbappe brings the goals, Olise brings the supply, and together they give France a balance that is difficult for any opponent to handle.

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Sweden were simply overwhelmed. France looked in control from start to finish, and the result felt like another warning to the rest of the field that the former champions are building real momentum.

What it means

France are through, Mbappe is level with Messi, and Olise is now chasing a record once held by Pele. That is a lot of history packed into one night.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

For France, it is the kind of display that can shape a tournament. For everyone else, it is a reminder that when Mbappe and Olise are both in rhythm, France become a very hard team to live with. 

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