Canada: Meet the THREE players with Nigerian roots involved in South Africa's World Cup exit - Pulse of the Day

Canada beat South Africa 1-0 with a stoppage-time winner, and three players of Nigerian heritage featured across both sides in a fascinating World Cup knockout tie.

Canada’s dramatic 1-0 win over South Africa was decided in the 92nd minute by Stephen Eustaquio, but the match also carried a strong Nigerian thread.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three players with Nigerian roots featured across both teams, giving the knockout tie an extra layer of intrigue at a tournament where Africa’s absence has only sharpened attention on its diaspora.

South Africa’s fairytale run ended in heartbreak at SoFi Stadium, but young defender, Ime Okon, stood out in defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Hannover 96 defender, born to a Nigerian father and South African mother, was immense at the heart of Bafana Bafana’s back line, using his strength, recovery pace and aerial power to frustrate Canada for most of the night.

Okon stood tall

For long spells, Okon looked like the reason South Africa would survive. He spent the match dealing with Jonathan David and Canada’s physical attacks, and for almost the entire contest he did his job with real authority.

It took a late breakdown in stoppage time for Canada to find the moment they needed, leaving Okon and his teammates gutted after a disciplined display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tani Oluwaseyi also had a major role to play for Canada. Born in Abuja before moving to North America, he started the game as Jesse Marsch’s main target man and worked hard to stretch South Africa’s defence.

He battled directly with Okon throughout the first half and early second period, testing Ronwen Williams from distance before being replaced after 70 minutes.

Canada’s late power

Advertisement

Advertisement

Promise David then entered the game after replacing Oluwaseyi to add a fresh burst of power to Canada’s attack.

His late runs and aggressive movement helped stretch South Africa’s structure, creating the space that eventually allowed Eustaquio to strike.

In this South Africa v Canada match, we've had 3 players of Nigerian heritage on the pitch. Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David for Canada and Ime Okon for South Africa. — Dhee Sylvester (@nobodhee) June 28, 2026

In a match that was tight, physical and tense, that late influence proved decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner sent the co-hosts into the Round of 16, where they will face either the Netherlands or Morocco.

It was Canada’s first ever knockout-stage victory at a World Cup, a landmark moment made even more striking by the presence of three Nigerian-heritage players across the pitch.