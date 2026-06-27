History made! Seven African countries STORM into 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage

From South Africa’s history-making run to Ghana’s gritty progression, the continent has left a major mark on the expanded tournament.

History has been made at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven African nations storming into the first-ever expanded Round of 32 and announcing the continent’s presence on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From South Africa’s breakthrough to Senegal’s blistering statement win, Africa’s teams have turned the group stage into a showcase of ambition, resilience and quality.

Africa takes over 2026 World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa led the charge in one of the tournament’s biggest shocks, finishing runners-up in Group A after their historic 1–0 win over South Korea.

Bafana Bafana’s reward is a Round of 32 meeting with Canada, a tie that now carries the weight of another possible chapter in their remarkable run.

Morocco also booked their place, progressing from Group C behind Brazil to set up a blockbuster clash with the Netherlands.

Ivory Coast joined them after a clinical 2–0 victory over Curacao secured second place in Group E, while Egypt moved through safely as runners-up in Group G behind Belgium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

African Countries that have qualified for the Round of 32 of the world cup:



1. South Africa 🇿🇦

2. Morocco 🇲🇦

3. Ivory Coast 🇨🇮

4. Cape Verde 🇨🇻

5. Senegal 🇸🇳

6. Egypt 🇪🇬

7. Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/N5X0ZMJxn0 — Africa First (@AfricaFirsts) June 27, 2026

Senegal made their statement in emphatic fashion, crushing Iraq 5–0 to seal progression from Group I, while Cape Verde advanced from Group H alongside Spain.

Ghana completed the African contingent through to the knockout rounds after a gritty 0–0 draw on Matchday 2, enough to keep them moving forward alongside England from Group L.

For the continent, it is a landmark return on the investment, belief and patience that have defined this World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expanded format has opened the door, but African sides have done the hard part by forcing it open themselves with results that mix discipline, power and imagination.

There is still one more possibility of African representation to come. DR Congo remain in the hunt, with their fate tied to the final Group K fixture against Uzbekistan and the wild-card calculations that follow.

Even if they fall short, the continent has already secured a strong, proud, and historic presence in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not every African side made it through, though. Tunisia’s campaign ended in disappointment after finishing bottom of Group F, a reminder that the margins at this level remain unforgiving.