Mess up — South Korea disappoint Africans as South Africa make FIFA World Cup history

The South Africa vs South Korea result sent social media into a meltdown, especially among Africans who had spent much of the tournament hate-watching Bafana Bafana.

While much of Africa was asleep, South Africa delivered the biggest Pulse of the Day moment of the tournament so far.

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Bafana Bafana stunned South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to finish second in Group A and book a place in the Round of 32 for the first time in their World Cup history.

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It was a night that will live long in South African football memory. But for many other Africans, it was a devastating twist after weeks of online banter, rival support and open hate-watching aimed at Hugo Broos’ side.

A historic night for South Africa

South Africa’s breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Tshepang Moremi delivered a brilliant cross and Thapelo Maseko finished clinically past Kim Seung-gyu.

That goal proved enough to separate the sides and seal a famous 1-0 win. The result means Bafana Bafana have finally broken their long-standing group-stage curse.

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After failing to progress in 1998, 2002 and 2010, they have now reached the knockout stage and will face Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

🇿🇦 South Africa have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

South Korea leave questions

South Korea’s approach will come under heavy scrutiny. Hong Myung-bo’s decision to start without Son Heung-min raised eyebrows, and even after Son came on at the start of the second half, the Taegeuk Warriors never really looked dangerous enough to force a breakthrough.

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They ended the game with close to 70 percent possession, but much of it was sterile and slow. South Africa stayed organised, compact and patient, letting South Korea pass sideways into their defensive trap.

Social media erupts

Social media erupted the moment South Korea fell, with fans reacting in a mix of shock, disbelief and savage humour.

Some could hardly believe what they were watching, posting lines like, “Fekkk, Koreans don mess up,” and “See South Africa o,” as the reality of Bafana Bafana’s historic win sank in.

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Others were openly stunned that South Africa were actually going through, with one fan writing, “Omo, South Africa will qualify. Wow,” while another dismissed the Koreans as “not a serious team” after such a flat display.

The frustration was even more intense for the hate-watch crowd, with one user admitting, “This has to be worst hatewatch of my life.”

The result also brought out the jokes about South Korea’s lingering World Cup karma, as one comment read: “South Korea are still paying for 2002. They might for another two decades, at this rate.” Another fan questioned their tactics outright, asking why they were using wingbacks without the right delivery or aerial presence.

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But amid the chaos, South Africa also got their flowers. One emotional reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “South Africa’s qualification from the group at the FIFA WC is a confirmation that curses don’t work.”

Another added, “Crazy how the worst team at the world Cup made it to the next round,” before quickly turning that insult into admiration for their resilience.

The loudest praise was reserved for the scale of the achievement, with one fan writing, “Oh South Africa what a resilient nation. We were written off! Thank you so much! Another day of history!” while another declared, “FROM JOKE OF THE TOURNAMENT TO ROUND OF 32!!! THAT’S SOUTH AFRICA FOR YOU.”

Oh South Africa what a resilient nation

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



We were written off!



Thank you so much! Another day of history!



Congratulations Broos and the lads. The first generation to do this!



Wow 🙏🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#FifaWorldCup — THIRD TIME TREBLE CHAMPION 🏆🏆🏆 : MissPalulu❤️ (@MissPalulu) June 25, 2026

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What it means next

South Africa’s reward is a Round of 32 clash with Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday. That is a huge step up, but after the way they handled South Korea, they will believe they can keep the story going.

South Korea must now wait to see whether three points and a -1 goal difference are enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

For Bafana Bafana, though, the night already belongs to them. The joke of the tournament has become one of its great surprises.

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