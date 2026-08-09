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Como sign Chelsea defender on 5-year contract

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:19 - 09 August 2026
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Trevor Chalobah
Trevor Chalobah Sends
Trevoh Chalobah has joined Como from Chelsea in a reported £30m deal.
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Trevoh Chalobah has completed his move from Chelsea to Serie A club Como in a deal reportedly worth £30 million, including add-ons.

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The 27-year-old defender has signed a five-year contract with Como, where he will reunite with former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas, who is now in charge of the Italian club.

Chalobah's departure from Stamford Bridge had been expected after Chelsea began reducing their first-team squad ahead of the new season.

The defender made 52 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season, contributing three goals and one assist. Despite his importance to the squad, the arrival of new head coach Xabi Alonso and Chelsea's need to streamline their playing personnel opened the door for a permanent transfer.

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His move to Como now allows him to take on a fresh challenge in Italy and work under Fabregas, whom he knows from their time together at Chelsea.

Truly special - Chalobah

Speaking after completing the transfer, Chalobah expressed his excitement about joining Como's ambitious project.

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“I’m thrilled and honoured to be here at Como,” Chalobah told the club's official website.

He added, “It’s an ambitious, rising project, and working with manager Cesc Fabregas again is truly special.”

The England international also promised to give everything to his new club as Como look to establish themselves as a competitive force in Serie A.

“I can’t wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans. I will give my absolute all every single day to make history together,” he added.

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