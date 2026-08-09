Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United as Carrick plans fresh start
Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United training ahead of the 2026/27 season, with coach Michael Carrick confirming the forward will be reintegrated into the first-team squad.
The 28-year-old England international reported back to the club later than several of his teammates after representing England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
🚨 Marcus Rashford returned at Carrington today and Man United believe he has serious chances to stay.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2026
Rashford won’t consider Turkey/Saudi as destinations this summer.#MUFC opened doors for Marcus to stay; Carrick, also involved.
🎥➕ https://t.co/Jd9ihYrnGm pic.twitter.com/IqK4oDNYQa
Rashford's return marks a major development after a turbulent 18 months away from his boyhood club. The forward spent time on loan at Aston Villa before moving to Barcelona.
Barcelona reportedly had an option worth around £26 million to make Rashford's move permanent but opted against triggering it.
Marcus Rashford back with Manchester United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wnLJ2hfi3q— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2026
With his future at Old Trafford once again the subject of attention, Rashford has now resumed training at Manchester United's Carrington complex.
Carrick confirms Rashford's return
Carrick has indicated that Rashford will be part of the group as United continue preparations for the new campaign.
The Manchester United boss revealed that the club will have its full squad together in Dublin, where they are scheduled to face Leeds in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, August 12.
"I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history," Carrick said following United's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.
He added, "We have a full squad next week in Dublin. We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie and Lisandro."