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WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons crash out after disappointing showing against Cameroon

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:16 - 09 August 2026
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Nigeria have failed to seal automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.
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The Super Falcons have been knocked out of the 2026 WAFCON after an audacious 19th-minute free kick from Myriam Nyadjou condemned them to a 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

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After staggering through the group stages, needing a tie-breaker to qualify ahead of Zambia, Justin Madugu's side faced a Cameroon team that had beaten two West African team in the group stage (Mali and Ghana).

Valentine Nguele's side extended that run against the Super Falcons, beating them in regulation time to qualify for a semi-final clash against Morocco and effectively seal qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have been knocked out in this round for the first time since inception. The defeat meant that they have failed to qualify for the World Cup automatically and will have to go through the playoffs.

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Key match details

Nigeria started brightly, carving out an early opportunity when Rasheedat Ajibade received the ball in the centre of the box, only to see her shot comfortably gathered by Cameroonian goalkeeper Michaely Bihina.

Cameroon quickly established a foothold in the midfield through Charlene Meyong and Monique Ngock. The physical toll of the rivalry became apparent in the 13th minute when Nigeria's Michelle Alozie was shown a yellow card for pulling Naomi Eto's jersey to halt a dangerous attack.

The match was ultimately decided by a moment of absolute brilliance. Cameroon was awarded a free-kick in a dangerous area, and Nyadjou stepped up to deliver a stunning strike that found the back of the net.

Trailing 1-0, Justine Madugu's Super Falcons dominated possession for the remainder of the game. However, Cameroon's defensive structure held firm. 

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Bihina produced a series of crucial saves, including a vital point-blank stop in the second half, to repeatedly deny the Nigerian attackers and secure a clean sheet.

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