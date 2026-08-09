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‘I can do like Casemiro’ - Man United new signing assures fans he can replace Brazilian star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:37 - 09 August 2026
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Man United new signing assures fans
New Manchester United signing Andrey Santos has confidently declared his readiness to succeed his compatriot Casemiro, following his transfer from Chelsea.
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The young midfielder arrived at Old Trafford for a fee worth up to £50 million following the departure of Casemiro.

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This signals a strategic shift under manager Michael Carrick, moving towards long-term investments. 

The departure of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro left a significant void in United's midfield, a challenge the 22-year-old Santos is eager to meet.

Santos ready to replace Casemiro

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Santos has already made a strong impression during pre-season, starting in all four friendly matches. 

In his first press conference as a United player, Santos spoke candidly about the task of replacing a national hero, who has since joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. 

New Manchester United signing Andrey Santos || Imago
New Manchester United signing Andrey Santos || Imago

"Casemiro for me, it's like a legend, you know," he stated. "So now he's gone out. Now I'm here, so I feel that I can do like Casemiro did in the last season and I'm here to do it."

The midfielder also explained how his playing style aligns with the team's needs. "My qualities, I like and prefer playing more deep like a number six," Santos said. "So I try to help my teammates without the ball, and with the ball, I love breaking the lines."

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Santos's move from Chelsea was prompted by a crowded midfield at the London club. With Moises Caicedo signing a new contract and Enzo Fernandez commanding a £120 million valuation, his path to regular first-team football appeared blocked.

The opportunity to join Manchester United was one he seized without hesitation. "The moment when my agent called me, I told my wife, and she said, 'Yeah, we have to go,'" Santos recalled. 

Ex-Man United player Casemiro in action || imago
Ex-Man United player Casemiro in action || imago
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"Manchester United is so big, I'm so happy to be here, and I want to win every single game." While grateful for his time in West London, his focus is now entirely on his new club. 

"Thank you for everything Chelsea did for me in my period," he said. "But now Chelsea is gone, here is my home right now. And I want to be here for a long, long time and win so many trophies."

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