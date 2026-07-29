We have Mainoo — Man United legend worries Andrey Santos may flop

Former Manchester star Paul Ince expressed concerns over the signing of Andrey Santos.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has openly questioned the club's decision to spend £50 million on Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos.

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The Brazil international recently finalised a switch to Old Trafford this summer, and Ince worries whether a Brazilian star has the qualities to justify the price tag.

Ince baffled by Santos fee

United secured the midfielder by agreeing to pay Chelsea an initial £48 million with a further £2 million in add-ons.

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The significant financial outlay prompted Ince to voice his concerns, particularly highlighting the presence of highly-rated academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

"Whether [Manuel] Ugarte comes back, I don’t know, but they’ve signed the lad Santos from Chelsea for £50m, which is a lot of money for someone like him. I think the jury’s still out on that one," Ince explained.

"So to spend £50m on a young central midfield player when you’ve got [Kobbie] Mainoo coming through the ranks kind of baffled me a bit," he added.

Midfield overhaul under Carrick

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The acquisition of Santos is part of a broader engine room rebuild orchestrated by head coach Michael Carrick and the INEOS leadership.

The club also recently invested £35 million to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and continues to monitor the market for more midfield targets after pulling out of the race for Atalanta’s Ederson.

Santos seeks stability after Chelsea struggles

The move offers Santos a fresh start after a turbulent spell in West London. The midfielder struggled to secure a permanent starting role at Stamford Bridge upon his arrival in 2023, spending time on loan at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest, and Strasbourg.

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During his single full domestic campaign with the Chelsea first team in 2025/26, he recorded just one goal across 27 Premier League appearances.

Ince recalls Manchester United standards

Ince is well-versed in the demands of the Manchester United midfield following a successful six-year spell at Old Trafford.

The former England international secured two Premier League titles in the 1992/93 and 1993/94 campaigns.