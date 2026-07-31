‘Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah’ - Carragher urges Liverpool not to sign PSG star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has cautioned the club against pursuing Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have been in the market for an attacker following the departure of star player Mohamed Salah.

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Recent reports from ESPN suggest Liverpool are preparing a significant offer for Barcola, with PSG reportedly valuing the French international at approximately €150m (£129m).

However, the potential move has sparked debate, as Barcola primarily plays on the left flank—a position where Liverpool already has considerable depth.

Carragher warns Liverpool

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Speaking on Sky Sports News, Carragher voiced his concerns about the club's transfer strategy, emphasising the need to address the right-wing position left vacant by Salah's eventual departure.

"He's a great player, there's no doubt about that—I'd love to get Barcola at Liverpool. But he's a left winger for me," Carragher stated.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

"Liverpool's big thing that stands out like a sore thumb right now is replacing Mo Salah, a right winger. And I don't think Liverpool have got anybody really in the squad who looks fully comfortable playing right wing."

The former defender pointed out the existing surplus of left-sided attackers, noting, "They probably have at least four players in the squad before Barcola joins, if he joins, who could play on the left-hand side comfortably."

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While not entirely opposed to the signing, Carragher clarified his stance: "If you're saying to me, do I want Barcola to come and Liverpool are going to sign a right winger as well? I'll be absolutely delighted because players would have to move on. Of course they would.

“But right now, I felt this summer would be about replacing Mo Salah. Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah."