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‘Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah’ - Carragher urges Liverpool not to sign PSG star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:19 - 31 July 2026
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Carragher urges Liverpool not to sign PSG star
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has cautioned the club against pursuing Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.
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The Reds have been in the market for an attacker following the departure of star player Mohamed Salah.

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Recent reports from ESPN suggest Liverpool are preparing a significant offer for Barcola, with PSG reportedly valuing the French international at approximately €150m (£129m). 

However, the potential move has sparked debate, as Barcola primarily plays on the left flank—a position where Liverpool already has considerable depth.

Carragher warns Liverpool

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Speaking on Sky Sports News, Carragher voiced his concerns about the club's transfer strategy, emphasising the need to address the right-wing position left vacant by Salah's eventual departure.

"He's a great player, there's no doubt about that—I'd love to get Barcola at Liverpool. But he's a left winger for me," Carragher stated. 

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

"Liverpool's big thing that stands out like a sore thumb right now is replacing Mo Salah, a right winger. And I don't think Liverpool have got anybody really in the squad who looks fully comfortable playing right wing."

The former defender pointed out the existing surplus of left-sided attackers, noting, "They probably have at least four players in the squad before Barcola joins, if he joins, who could play on the left-hand side comfortably."

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While not entirely opposed to the signing, Carragher clarified his stance: "If you're saying to me, do I want Barcola to come and Liverpool are going to sign a right winger as well? I'll be absolutely delighted because players would have to move on. Of course they would. 

“But right now, I felt this summer would be about replacing Mo Salah. Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah."

With the Premier League season opener against Newcastle United on August 23 fast approaching, the club is under pressure to finalise its transfer dealings and ensure the team is prepared for the 2026-27 campaign.

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