Barcelona face investigation from Spanish FA over Julian Alvarez transfer approach

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opened a disciplinary investigation into Barcelona after receiving a formal complaint from Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez has been on the radar of Barcelona since the start of the transfer window, with the forward favouring the move.

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Barcelona have made an offer worth 100 million euros for the Argentine striker, but it was rejected by Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is under a long-term contract with the Madrid-based club, which runs until June 2030.

Barcelona investigation over Alvarez

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According to reports from Marca, the RFEF has initiated extraordinary disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona.

The complaint alleges that the Catalan club made an illegal approach for star forward Julian Alvarez outside of the official transfer window.

This move comes after Atletico Madrid filed a complaint on June 30, accusing Barça of contacting the 26-year-old striker during a period not permitted by regulations.

Julian Alvarez for Argentina || imago

Both clubs have been notified of the investigation and are required to submit their arguments and evidence before a final ruling is made.

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The dispute over the Argentine international has significantly strained the relationship between the two Spanish powerhouses.

Atletico's CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, had previously stated the club would take strong measures to protect its interests from any unauthorised contact with their players.

Despite the looming investigation, Barcelona appear determined to sign their top attacking target. Club president Joan Laporta confirmed on July 13 that a formal offer for Alvarez had been submitted to Atletico.

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