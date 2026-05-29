Atletico Madrid make Lamine Yamal bid after Barcelona offer €100m for Alvarez

Atletico Madrid have sent out an offer for Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, mocking the club after they reportedly submitted a bid for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with reports claiming he has already agreed personal terms with Hansi Flick’s side.

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However, Barcelona’s opening offer fell significantly short of Atletico’s valuation, which is believed to be around €120-150 million.

Atletico Madrid mock Barcelona after Julian Alvarez offer

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In response, Atletico’s official account took to X with some interesting posts, sarcastically offering to buy Lamine Yamal in a clear dig at their rivals.

HERE WE GO! Hemos enviado un fax al @FCBarcelona_es con nuestra oferta de traspaso: 4 entradas para el concierto de Bad Bunny de mañana, una suscripción anual al ABC y una bolsa de pipas. Esperamos ansiosos la respuesta para preparar el ‘announce’. pic.twitter.com/e0J7mPljHa — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 29, 2026

One post read as a fake fax offering four tickets to a Bad Bunny concert, a one-year subscription to ABC newspaper, and a bag of sunflower seeds as payment for the Barcelona superstar.

The witty social media jabs quickly went viral, highlighting the tension between the two clubs. Atletico have repeatedly insisted that Alvarez is “not for sale” and denied receiving any formal offer from Barcelona, describing much of the speculation as “lies.”

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Despite the mockery, Barcelona are expected to return with an improved bid as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.