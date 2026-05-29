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Atletico Madrid make Lamine Yamal bid after Barcelona offer €100m for Alvarez

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:26 - 29 May 2026
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Atletico Madrid have sent out an offer for Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, mocking the club after they reportedly submitted a bid for Julian Alvarez.
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The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with reports claiming he has already agreed personal terms with Hansi Flick’s side.

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However, Barcelona’s opening offer fell significantly short of Atletico’s valuation, which is believed to be around €120-150 million.

Aguero backs Alvarez for Barcelona move

Atletico Madrid mock Barcelona after Julian Alvarez offer

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In response, Atletico’s official account took to X with some interesting posts, sarcastically offering to buy Lamine Yamal in a clear dig at their rivals.

One post read as a fake fax offering four tickets to a Bad Bunny concert, a one-year subscription to ABC newspaper, and a bag of sunflower seeds as payment for the Barcelona superstar.

The witty social media jabs quickly went viral, highlighting the tension between the two clubs. Atletico have repeatedly insisted that Alvarez is “not for sale” and denied receiving any formal offer from Barcelona, describing much of the speculation as “lies.”

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Despite the mockery, Barcelona are expected to return with an improved bid as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

Alvarez has reportedly expressed his desire to join the Catalans. The war of words on social media has added extra spice to what could become one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

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