Barcelona continue big-spending summer with shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal star
Barcelona are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his squad with a quality left-footed centre-back this summer.
The Catalans are in big spending mode, and have made strengthening their defence a priority, viewing the 24-year-old Ecuador international as an ideal profile due to his composure on the ball and ability to play on the left side of a back three or four. However, Arsenal currently hold the upper hand in the race.
Barcelona plot shock move for Hincapie
Hincapié joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Leverkusen last summer, with the deal including an obligation to buy for £45 million if certain conditions are met.
Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the player and are expected to trigger the clause, tying him to a five-year contract at the Emirates.
According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and see Hincapié as a more realistic target. The move would fit Flick’s tactical vision of building attacks from the back.However, prising the defender away from Arsenal will be extremely difficult.
🚨 Barcelona have revived their interest in Piero Hincapié as they explore defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer window. 🇪🇨— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2026
Deco has already made initial enquiries over the Arsenal defender, with Hincapié viewed as one of Barça's preferred targets. 🔵🔴
However, club… pic.twitter.com/D4oeZeYFfD
Leverkusen also hold a 10% sell-on clause. Should Arsenal complete the permanent transfer, Barcelona would have to negotiate directly with the north London club.
The Blaugrana have shown they are willing to spend big this summer, but landing Hincapié could prove one of their toughest challenges in the window.