Barcelona continue big-spending summer with shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal star

LaLiga giants Barcelona are set to continue their end-of-season spending spree after landing Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his squad with a quality left-footed centre-back this summer.

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The Catalans are in big spending mode, and have made strengthening their defence a priority, viewing the 24-year-old Ecuador international as an ideal profile due to his composure on the ball and ability to play on the left side of a back three or four. However, Arsenal currently hold the upper hand in the race.

Barcelona plot shock move for Hincapie

Hincapié joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Leverkusen last summer, with the deal including an obligation to buy for £45 million if certain conditions are met.

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Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the player and are expected to trigger the clause, tying him to a five-year contract at the Emirates.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and see Hincapié as a more realistic target. The move would fit Flick’s tactical vision of building attacks from the back.However, prising the defender away from Arsenal will be extremely difficult.

🚨 Barcelona have revived their interest in Piero Hincapié as they explore defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer window. 🇪🇨



Deco has already made initial enquiries over the Arsenal defender, with Hincapié viewed as one of Barça's preferred targets. 🔵🔴



However, club… pic.twitter.com/D4oeZeYFfD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2026

Leverkusen also hold a 10% sell-on clause. Should Arsenal complete the permanent transfer, Barcelona would have to negotiate directly with the north London club.

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