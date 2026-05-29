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Barcelona continue big-spending summer with shock move for 24-year-old Arsenal star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:16 - 29 May 2026
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LaLiga giants Barcelona are set to continue their end-of-season spending spree after landing Anthony Gordon.
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Barcelona are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his squad with a quality left-footed centre-back this summer.

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The Catalans are in big spending mode, and have made strengthening their defence a priority, viewing the 24-year-old Ecuador international as an ideal profile due to his composure on the ball and ability to play on the left side of a back three or four. However, Arsenal currently hold the upper hand in the race.

Barcelona plot shock move for Hincapie

Hincapié joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Leverkusen last summer, with the deal including an obligation to buy for £45 million if certain conditions are met.

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Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the player and are expected to trigger the clause, tying him to a five-year contract at the Emirates.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and see Hincapié as a more realistic target. The move would fit Flick’s tactical vision of building attacks from the back.However, prising the defender away from Arsenal will be extremely difficult.

Leverkusen also hold a 10% sell-on clause. Should Arsenal complete the permanent transfer, Barcelona would have to negotiate directly with the north London club.

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The Blaugrana have shown they are willing to spend big this summer, but landing Hincapié could prove one of their toughest challenges in the window.

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