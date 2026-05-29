Inside Camp: How 48-hour training ground experiment forced Azeez into strange Super Eagles role

Millwall star Femi Azeez breaks his silence on the shock position hijack by Eric Chelle that triggered his historic debut brace against Zimbabwe. Get the tactical breakdown.

Millwall star Femi Azeez has opened up about the intensive, 48-hour tactical crash course that fast-tracked him into an unfamiliar tactical role.

Primarily deployed as a flying right winger in the English Championship, Azeez was dramatically converted into a central weapon to spearhead the 2-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Despite his historic brace, head coach Eric Chelle has already issued an elite, constructive warning to the debutant to remain completely focused.

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Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that the behind-the-scenes details have emerged on how Millwall's electric winger, Femi Azeez, was radically transformed into a historic international destroyer overnight.

We already detailed how Azeez shattered a legendary 55-year international scoring record by netting a debut brace during Nigeria's dominant 2-0 Unity Cup semi-final victory over Zimbabwe at The Valley.

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New kid in the Super Eagles, Azeez.

But in a viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old marksman has revealed that his explosive, clinical display was executed in a position he had never played before in his entire professional career.

💫 Two goals for Femi on his @NGSuperEagles debut against Zimbabwe last night. pic.twitter.com/ZW6ITCnwMb — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) May 27, 2026

The Hidden Shift: From the Flank to the Danger Zone

Throughout his sterling campaign in the EFL Championship with Millwall, where he racked up an elite 17 goal contributions, Azeez operated strictly as a traditional, wide-hugging right midfielder or winger. His primary instincts have always been to utilise his left foot to cut inside from the right touchline.

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However, looking to build a robust, fatigue-proof "Plan B" army ahead of the next AFCON tournament, head coach Eric Chelle completely tore up the script.

Recognising a distinct physical and tactical gap in Zimbabwe's defensive shape, Chelle hijacked Azeez's positional profile during two grueling, three-hour training sessions in London.

He deployed him centrally, alternating between a 4-4-2 diamond and a fluid 4-2-3-1 system, partnering closely with captain Terem Moffi.

Eric Chelle of Super Eagles. || Imago

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After the match, a beaming Azeez bared it all to fans online:

“You know, I've never played that position before, but I have had a couple of days of training there and I have really enjoyed it. The coaching staff have really helped me feel my way into the role and once I touched the ball, I got comfortable, I was aware of my surroundings and I was able to show what I can do really. So, I enjoyed it a lot.”

"I have never played that position(AM) before, but I got comfortable"



- New Super Eagle Femi Azeez speaks with @NFWPod on his debut.pic.twitter.com/eXqwVpq0vt — Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) May 27, 2026

The transition was so fast it felt like a simulation. Azeez looked completely telepathic alongside his new international teammates, blasting home his first goal after just five minutes of play before ruthlessly slotting home a Moffi square-pass in the second half.

Chelle himself admitted he was stunned by how naturally the squad gelled despite the extreme positional experiment:

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Eric Chelle makes another Unity Cup final.

“I was happy because they played well. I was surprised because it seemed as though they had been playing together for six months or one year. The reality is that it was the first time.”

Chelle’s Elite Warning: The Hard Work Begins Now

However, it wouldn’t be a Chelle camp without a heavy dose of tough, uncompromising love. The Malian-born tactician refused to let the media completely overhype the debutant.

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Despite the record-breaking brace, Chelle publicly challenged Azeez, noting that the forward turned over possession too easily in transition and must improve his tactical retention before he can challenge Samuel Chukwueze or Ademola Lookman for a permanent spot in the main June squad against Poland and Portugal.

With the Unity Cup Grand Finale taking centre stage this Saturday back at The Valley, Azeez’s new positional versatility makes him the ultimate wildcard weapon.