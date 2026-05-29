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‘He can win the World Cup on his own’ - Vinicius hypes up Yamal’s talent

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:18 - 29 May 2026
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Vinicius hypes up Yamal’s talent
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. set aside club rivalries to offer a glowing assessment of Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, during a recent interview in Brazil.
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The Brazilian star played against Yamal this season and was shocked by the level of talent the Spanish player possesses.

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The winger helped his team to the La Liga title, making it the second time in a row that Barcelona have won the league.

During the current La Liga campaign, his performance, before his injury, saw him rack up 11 assists and 16 goals.

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Vinicius on Yamal

Speaking on Caze TV, the Brazilian winger was unequivocal in his admiration for the Spanish international, highlighting his exceptional ability.

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO

"Spain has Lamine Yamal, who is one of the best players in the world," Vinicius stated. "He does incredible things on the pitch. 

“He’s a player who can win the World Cup on his own. He’s one of those players you pay to watch."

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Vinicius also acknowledged the sensitivity of praising a player from an arch-rival club but emphasised the importance of appreciating talent regardless of team colours.

Lamine Yamal || Imago
Lamine Yamal || Imago

"Talking about Barcelona players is always complicated because then the fans start talking," he explained. "But we have to appreciate the players who are out there on the field."

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, global attention will be fixed on both players as they prepare to steer their respective national teams.

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