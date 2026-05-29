‘He can win the World Cup on his own’ - Vinicius hypes up Yamal’s talent

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. set aside club rivalries to offer a glowing assessment of Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, during a recent interview in Brazil.

The Brazilian star played against Yamal this season and was shocked by the level of talent the Spanish player possesses.

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The winger helped his team to the La Liga title, making it the second time in a row that Barcelona have won the league.

During the current La Liga campaign, his performance, before his injury, saw him rack up 11 assists and 16 goals.

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Vinicius on Yamal

Speaking on Caze TV, the Brazilian winger was unequivocal in his admiration for the Spanish international, highlighting his exceptional ability.

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO

"Spain has Lamine Yamal, who is one of the best players in the world," Vinicius stated. "He does incredible things on the pitch.

“He’s a player who can win the World Cup on his own. He’s one of those players you pay to watch."

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Vinicius also acknowledged the sensitivity of praising a player from an arch-rival club but emphasised the importance of appreciating talent regardless of team colours.

Lamine Yamal || Imago

"Talking about Barcelona players is always complicated because then the fans start talking," he explained. "But we have to appreciate the players who are out there on the field."