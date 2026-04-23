Barcelona confirm Yamal injury blow, recovery timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup

Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury.

Yamal was forced off during Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, a game in which he scored the decisive winning penalty.

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While Hansi Flick initially expressed hope that the issue would not be serious, the club’s medical department delivered the worst possible news following scans on Thursday.

Barcelona statement on Lamine Yamal

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In an official statement, the club confirmed: "The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle).

The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle).



The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available… pic.twitter.com/8UU4Bg9bDh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2026

"The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."

The injury brings a premature end to what has been a historic individual campaign for the youngster.

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Yamal has been the driving force behind Barcelona’s charge to the top of the table, netting 16 league goals this season, just two shy of David Villa's 2010-11 record for the most league goals by a Spaniard in a single season for the club.

His absence leaves a significant void in Flick’s attack as the Blaugrana enter the final six games of the season holding a nine-point lead at the summit.

Beyond the domestic title race, Spain fans will be holding their breath as the winger begins a race against time to be fully fit for the World Cup, where Spain have been drawn against Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H.