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Yamal in danger of missing World Cup! — Barcelona, Spain desperate for good news after injury

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:30 - 23 April 2026
Lamine Yamal was forced off with a serious-looking injury during Barcelona’s hard-fought victory over Celta Vigo.
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Hansi Flick is hopeful that Lamine Yamal’s injury is not "serious" after the teenage sensation was forced off during Barcelona’s hard-fought victory over Celta Vigo.

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The Blaugrana moved nine points clear at the La Liga summit with just six games remaining following a 1-0 win at the Camp Nou.

However, the win was overshadowed by the sight of Yamal hobbling off shortly after converting the decisive penalty.

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While the full extent of the 18-year-old’s injury is yet to be confirmed, initial reports suggest a hamstring issue.

Barcelona boss Flick gives Yamal update after injury

“We’ll have to see what happens [on Thursday] with Lamine,” said Flick, who also saw Joao Cancelo limp off during the contest.

“With a clear diagnosis. It’s not easy, we have to accept it. Just like Joao. Let’s hope they aren’t serious injuries.”

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Yamal has been in historic form this season, netting 16 league goals.

Only David Villa (18 goals in 2010-11) has scored more in a single La Liga campaign for Barca as a Spanish player since the turn of the century.

The Spanish national team will also follow this closely as Yamal is an integral part of Spain's plans of winning the 2026 World Cup.

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