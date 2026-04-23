Yamal in danger of missing World Cup! — Barcelona, Spain desperate for good news after injury

Lamine Yamal was forced off with a serious-looking injury during Barcelona’s hard-fought victory over Celta Vigo.

Hansi Flick is hopeful that Lamine Yamal’s injury is not "serious" after the teenage sensation was forced off during Barcelona’s hard-fought victory over Celta Vigo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blaugrana moved nine points clear at the La Liga summit with just six games remaining following a 1-0 win at the Camp Nou.

However, the win was overshadowed by the sight of Yamal hobbling off shortly after converting the decisive penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the full extent of the 18-year-old’s injury is yet to be confirmed, initial reports suggest a hamstring issue.

Barcelona boss Flick gives Yamal update after injury

“We’ll have to see what happens [on Thursday] with Lamine,” said Flick, who also saw Joao Cancelo limp off during the contest.

🚨 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋’𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑❓😬



According to Mundo Deportivo, initial examinations suggest Lamine Yamal has a hamstring tear 🤕



This could rule him out of the end of the season and jeopardise the start of the World Cup 🫠



Further tests… pic.twitter.com/YqHMZ3eS5a — 433 (@433) April 22, 2026

“With a clear diagnosis. It’s not easy, we have to accept it. Just like Joao. Let’s hope they aren’t serious injuries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yamal has been in historic form this season, netting 16 league goals.

Only David Villa (18 goals in 2010-11) has scored more in a single La Liga campaign for Barca as a Spanish player since the turn of the century.