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‘There was a sense of nervousness’ - Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory at Emirates

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:28 - 23 April 2026
Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory
Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has revealed that the nervous atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium spurred his team to a win over Arsenal.
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The Gunners suffered their second home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

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The Cherries delivered a stunning blow to the Gunners' title hopes just over a week ago, with goals from Eli Kroupi Jr and Alex Scott securing a memorable win for Andoni Iraola’s side. 

The defeat was the first of two consecutive league losses for Arsenal, a slump that has allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table.

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What Adams said

As speculation mounts about Arsenal's potential collapse in their quest for a first league title in over two decades, Adams offered insight into the mood among the home supporters.

Captain Tyler Adams || Imago
Captain Tyler Adams || Imago

“You could tell early on when they tried to play from the back that there was a sense of nervousness,” the American international told the Men in Blazers media network.

“It just takes one little error or one little mistake and the fans get a little bit nervy.”

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Arsenal fans looking furstrated || Imago
Arsenal fans looking furstrated || Imago

Adams explained how the home crowd's anxiety played into the visiting team's hands.

“That's a difficult atmosphere to play in and thrive in when you're trying to chase a championship... As the opposition, it’s the best thing to hear.”

Following Arsenal's stumble, Manchester City have taken advantage of the title race by defeating Arsenal 2-1 last weekend and also winning 1-0 against Burnley to go top of the league table.

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‘There was a sense of nervousness’ - Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory at Emirates