‘There was a sense of nervousness’ - Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory at Emirates

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has revealed that the nervous atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium spurred his team to a win over Arsenal.

The Gunners suffered their second home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

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The Cherries delivered a stunning blow to the Gunners' title hopes just over a week ago, with goals from Eli Kroupi Jr and Alex Scott securing a memorable win for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The defeat was the first of two consecutive league losses for Arsenal, a slump that has allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table.

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What Adams said

As speculation mounts about Arsenal's potential collapse in their quest for a first league title in over two decades, Adams offered insight into the mood among the home supporters.

Captain Tyler Adams || Imago

“You could tell early on when they tried to play from the back that there was a sense of nervousness,” the American international told the Men in Blazers media network.

“It just takes one little error or one little mistake and the fans get a little bit nervy.”

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Arsenal fans looking furstrated || Imago

Adams explained how the home crowd's anxiety played into the visiting team's hands.