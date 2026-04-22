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Burnley vs Manchester City: Pep's men leapfrog Arsenal to top Premier League as Clarets confirm relegation

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:02 - 22 April 2026
Manchester City's win over Burnley had ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table
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An early goal from Erling Haaland was enough to give Manchester City a crucial 1-0 win away at Burnley in the hunt for the Premier League title.

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The win moved Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table above Arsenal on goal difference, while also confirming Burnley's relegation to the Championship.

Burnley vs Manchester City: How it happened

Manchester City dominated Burnley but failed to turn their superiority into a big scoreline in a narrow win that still had major implications at both ends of the table. The visitors started brightly, nearly taking the lead inside three minutes when Rayan Cherki struck the crossbar, before Erling Haaland calmly finished a one-on-one shortly after to open the scoring.

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Despite City’s early control, Burnley had chances to equalise, with Quilindschy Hartman and Zian Flemming both missing clear opportunities.

City continued to press for a second goal, creating multiple chances through Nico O’Reilly, Bernardo Silva and Cherki, but goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka kept the hosts in the game. A crucial last-ditch challenge from Abdukodir Khusanov ensured City held their lead going into halftime.

After the break, Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to maintain intensity, with Haaland hitting the post and Savinho going close, but Burnley remained resilient. City pushed until the final whistle but couldn’t add to their tally, leaving some frustration given the importance of goal difference in the title race.

Still, the win sent City to the top of the table, while Burnley’s relegation was confirmed after a dismal run of just one win in 25 league matches.

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