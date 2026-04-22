'How can they not celebrate it’ - Guardiola slams criticism from Rooney over Man City’s celebrations against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has firmly rejected criticism from pundits Wayne Rooney and Danny Murphy, labelling their comments about Manchester City's post-match celebrations against Arsenal as "stupid".

Man City claim a crucial 2-1 victory at the Etihad on Sunday, taking advantage in the Premier League title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defeat put a dent in Arsenal’s race for the title, giving Guardiola’s men a chance to overtake them on the table.

A win against Burnley on Wednesday put them on the same points as the Gunners, with goal difference the deciding factor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola slams Rooney

However, the City manager defended his players' jubilant scenes, which saw goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leap into the crowd and captain Bernardo Silva rally the supporters.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

“People can say whatever stupid things they want," Guardiola stated. "They celebrated because they knew if we didn’t win, it would be ' bye-bye’ for the title. They won, and we are still there. How can they not celebrate it?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "As much as you respect the opponent and their fans, celebrate however you want. Should we wait until the end of the season to celebrate? Come on."

Pep Guardiola || Imago

Guardiola, who often encourages his players to share victories with the fans and joins them on a post-match lap of the pitch, emphasised the importance of the moment.