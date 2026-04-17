I enjoy watching Arsenal — Guardiola defends Mikel Arteta's playstyle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke in defence of Mikel Arteta's side's playstyle.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has staunchly defended Arsenal’s heavily scrutinised tactical approach, explicitly stating he "enjoys watching" the North London side ahead of their monumental, title-defining Premier League showdown on Sunday.

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What Guardiola said

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the showpiece on April 19, Guardiola dismissed the external criticism surrounding Arsenal's "risk-averse" and "dreary" performances.

“I enjoy watching them. I learn a lot in many, many things. And the people, what they want is to win,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano.

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Despite their ongoing rivalry, Pep shares a deep professional relationship with Mikel Arteta, who served as his assistant manager when City won the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Premier League titles.

Guardiola’s admission

Looking ahead to the colossal top-of-the-table clash that will likely dictate the destination of the 2025/26 Premier League trophy, Guardiola candidly addressed the psychological dynamics between the two title contenders.

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The Catalan manager admitted that it is fundamentally "impossible" for his squad to match the sheer, desperate hunger emanating from the Emirates.