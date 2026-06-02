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Lionel Messi training alone as precaution ahead of World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:47 - 02 June 2026
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8-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi trained separately from the main Argentina squad during their first session in the United States as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.
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The 38-year-old Inter Miami captain has not played since May 24 due to muscle fatigue in his hamstring. However, Argentina remain optimistic that their star player will be fit for their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Algeria on June 16.

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Messi linked up with Lionel Scaloni’s squad at their Kansas City training base on Monday but followed a separate fitness programme.

He was not the only player absent from the main group, as Emiliano Martínez, Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Nico González, Thiago Almada, Gonzalo Montiel, and Nahuel Molina also worked on individual plans.

Messi facing race against time to be fit for Argentina opener

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The Argentine Football Association (AFA) issued a positive update, stating:

“The players who are suffering from niggles and injuries continue to work with the physiotherapy team on specific exercises on the pitch and are making good progress.”

There was better news for Scaloni ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Honduras, with defenders Cristian Romero and striker Julian Alvarez both returning to full training.

Romero has recovered from a knee ligament sprain, while Alvarez is back after missing over a month with an ankle injury.

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Argentina will face Honduras on Saturday before wrapping up their preparations against Iceland on June 9. The defending champions begin their title defence against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.

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Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup Lionel Scaloni
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