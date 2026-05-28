Messi in, Garnacho out as Argentina announce World Cup squad ahead of title defence

Argentina have released their squad ahead of a possible World Cup title defence

At long last, head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially unveiled the highly anticipated 26-man Argentina squad heading to the United States to defend their world title.

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The reigning champions will carry an elite mixture of experienced standard-bearers and emerging young talent across the Americas as they attempt to secure consecutive global honours.

Messi chases unprecedented footballing immortality

Unsurprisingly, legendary captain Lionel Messi headlines the roster, with the veteran playmaker set to lead the Albiceleste in what will definitely be the final World Cup chapter of his career.

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Messi already stands as the record holder for the most appearances in tournament history with 26 matches under his belt, and he will look to heavily distance himself from the chasing pack this summer.

Furthermore, the Inter Miami talisman holds the record for the most combined goals and assists in the competition's history and sits just four goals away from becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

By taking the pitch, Messi will also secure soccer immortality as the first player ever to participate in six different World Cup tournaments.

Argentina's complete 2026 World Cup squad

While established superstars like Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez safely secured their places on the plane, the selection came with significant heartbreak for some of the nation's rising stars.

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Most notably, there was completely no room in Scaloni's final plans for faltering Chelsea attacker Alejandro Garnacho, who was cut from the squad following a dip in form.

The goalkeeping department features Juan Musso of Atlético Madrid, Gerónimo Rulli of Olympique de Marseille, and Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa.

The defensive line consists of Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, and Nahuel Molina.

In midfield, Scaloni has selected Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández.