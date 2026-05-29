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Jose Mourinho returns for second spell as head coach of Real Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:33 - 29 May 2026
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Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho has officially signed a contract to make a stunning return as the head coach of Real Madrid, with the deal set to keep him in the Spanish capital until June 2029.
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The Portuguese future has been a subject of speculation for weeks, having been linked with Real Madrid. 

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He confirmed he had been offered a contract extension at his current club, Benfica, but chose to delay a final decision until after their last game of the season. 

In anticipation of his departure, Benfica have reportedly been searching for a replacement, with Fulham's Marco Silva and former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim among the names considered.

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Mourinho signs for Madrid

The 63-year-old put pen to paper last week, as reported by The Athletic, finalising a move driven by club president Florentino Perez. 

The decision to bring back Mourinho marks a shift in Real Madrid's recruitment strategy. The appointment is being personally driven by Perez, unlike the hiring of Xabi Alonso last season.

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago

Mourinho's first spell at the Bernabeu, from 2010 to 2013, yielded three domestic trophies, most notably the 2011-12 La Liga title, which was won with a record-breaking points tally.

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His return comes as Madrid grapples with a second consecutive season without a major trophy. 

Xabi Alonso was dismissed in January, with Alvaro Arbeloa stepping up from the reserve side, Real Madrid Castilla, to serve as interim coach. 

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