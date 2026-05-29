Jose Mourinho returns for second spell as head coach of Real Madrid
The Portuguese future has been a subject of speculation for weeks, having been linked with Real Madrid.
He confirmed he had been offered a contract extension at his current club, Benfica, but chose to delay a final decision until after their last game of the season.
In anticipation of his departure, Benfica have reportedly been searching for a replacement, with Fulham's Marco Silva and former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim among the names considered.
Mourinho signs for Madrid
The 63-year-old put pen to paper last week, as reported by The Athletic, finalising a move driven by club president Florentino Perez.
The decision to bring back Mourinho marks a shift in Real Madrid's recruitment strategy. The appointment is being personally driven by Perez, unlike the hiring of Xabi Alonso last season.
Mourinho's first spell at the Bernabeu, from 2010 to 2013, yielded three domestic trophies, most notably the 2011-12 La Liga title, which was won with a record-breaking points tally.
His return comes as Madrid grapples with a second consecutive season without a major trophy.
Xabi Alonso was dismissed in January, with Alvaro Arbeloa stepping up from the reserve side, Real Madrid Castilla, to serve as interim coach.