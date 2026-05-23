Goodbye — Real Madrid confirm two exits ahead of Mourinho's arrival

Real Madrid have officially announced the departure of two players at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants have announced that David Alaba will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, joining Dani Carvajal on the way out.

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The Austrian international, who joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2021, will leave the Bernabéu when his contract expires this summer.

David Alaba, Carvajal leaving Real Madrid ahead of Mourinho's arrival

Real Madrid's David Alaba || Imago

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He will not be the only high-profile exit, as club captain Carvajal is also set to depart as a free agent.

Real Madrid announce David Alaba will leave the club at the end of the season.



131 matches. 11 trophies. 1 chair. 🪑💫 pic.twitter.com/SszKOPWkjg — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2026

The exits form part of a significant squad refresh at the Spanish giants as they prepare for the arrival of new manager José Mourinho in June.

The club are looking to reduce their wage bill following major investments in younger talents such as Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen last year.

Both Alaba and Carvajal will be given the chance to say an emotional goodbye to the Real Madrid faithful this weekend. The club has confirmed that a special farewell ceremony will be held at the Santiago Bernabéu before the final home match of the season against Athletic Club.

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Alaba, 33, has won multiple trophies during his time in Madrid, including two La Liga titles and the 2021-22 Champions League.