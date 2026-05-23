Super Eagles star helps Hull City secure promotion to Premier League

Hull City snatched a 95th-minute winner to defeat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship Playoffs final.

The Tigers returned to the Premier League after a nine-year absence with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

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Welcome back, @HullCity 🐯



Congratulations on promotion to the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/zJRjVySDih — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes and delivered an impressive performance at the heart of Hull’s defence, helping the Tigers withstand heavy pressure.

The game remained goalless and tense for long periods until Oli McBurnie struck a stoppage-time winner in the 95th minute, sparking wild celebrations among Hull fans.

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Despite finishing seven points behind Middlesbrough in the regular season, Hull produced a resilient display to secure promotion.

The result marks a remarkable achievement for the club, while Middlesbrough will have to wait at least another season for a return to the top flight.