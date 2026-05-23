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Super Eagles star helps Hull City secure promotion to Premier League

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:00 - 23 May 2026
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Hull City snatched a 95th-minute winner to defeat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship Playoffs final.
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The Tigers returned to the Premier League after a nine-year absence with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

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Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes and delivered an impressive performance at the heart of Hull’s defence, helping the Tigers withstand heavy pressure.

The game remained goalless and tense for long periods until Oli McBurnie struck a stoppage-time winner in the 95th minute, sparking wild celebrations among Hull fans.

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Despite finishing seven points behind Middlesbrough in the regular season, Hull produced a resilient display to secure promotion.

The result marks a remarkable achievement for the club, while Middlesbrough will have to wait at least another season for a return to the top flight.

Hull will now join Coventry and Ipswich in England's top tier next season.

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