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'A serial loser' - Piers Morgan slams Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League award win over Declan Rice

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:20 - 23 May 2026
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Piers Morgan criticises Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League award victory
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British broadcaster Piers Morgan has strongly criticised the decision to award Bruno Fernandes the Premier League Player of the Season prize ahead of Declan Rice.

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The Manchester United captain received the honour following an outstanding individual campaign in which he played a key role in helping the club secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

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Fernandes also equalled the Premier League record for most assists in a single season after registering 20 assists during the campaign, matching the achievements of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Piers Morgan slams Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League award win over Declan Rice

Despite those accomplishments, Morgan insisted the award should have gone to the Arsenal midfielder, who was instrumental in the club’s title-winning season.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Morgan questioned how Fernandes could win the award over a player he believes was central to Arsenal’s success.

“WHAT IS GOING ON? How can a serial loser this season beat a man who has driven Arsenal to our first League title in 22 years? This is complete madness,” Morgan posted.

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The outspoken broadcaster continued his criticism by describing the decision as unfair.

He added, “Absolute travesty that someone whose team never once competed for the Title wins over a guy whose brilliance all season led us to the Title.”

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