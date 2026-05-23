We will see the best of Nigeria - Former Super Eagles star excited for Ronaldo's Portugal, Poland friendlies

Ekpo confident Super Eagles will impress against Portugal and Poland

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles will rise to the occasion in their international friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

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Eric Chelle wants more players for the Super Eagles. || Imago

Nigeria is scheduled to face Poland in Warsaw on June 3 before taking on Portugal in Leiria on June 10 as part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The matches are expected to provide head coach Eric Chelle with a valuable opportunity to test tactical systems, assess player combinations, and evaluate the squad against elite European opposition.

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Ekpo confident Super Eagles will impress against Portugal and Poland

Ekpo expressed confidence that the quality of the fixtures would inspire strong performances from the Nigerian players.

“I am excited that the Super Eagles will be playing Portugal and Poland in an international friendly. These high-profile games will bring out the best in some of the invited players,” Ekpo said via Complete Sports.

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The former midfielder also praised the quality available on all sides, predicting entertaining contests between Nigeria and the two European nations.

“We have lots of quality players on both teams, and you can expect nothing but quality performance from Poland and Portugal when they face the Super Eagles.

“Again, seeing the list of invited players for the friendlies, I know we will see the best of the Super Eagles,” he added.

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Before the European friendlies, Nigeria will compete in the 2026 Unity Cup in London.