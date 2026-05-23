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Super Eagles celebrate as Iheanacho scores to help Celtic win domestic double

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:04 - 23 May 2026
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Kelechi Iheanacho's resurgent season has seen him pick up a domestic double of the Premiership and Scottish Cup.
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Kelechi Iheanacho has wrapped up a phenomenal debut season in Scotland by coming off the bench to score the goal that sealed the tie in Celtic's 3-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup final.

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Iheanacho comes on to glory

The 29-year-old struck in the 72nd minute to put the match out of reach, complementing earlier first-half goals from teammates Daizen Maeda (18th minute) and Arne Engels (35th minute), before Josh Cooper netted a late consolation goal (79th minute) for the Pars. 

The victory at Hampden Park completed a domestic double for the Hoops, as they added the cup triumph to their recently secured 2025/26 Scottish Premiership crown

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For Iheanacho, the double comes as a sumptuous breakfast after an agonising trophy drought, after five years without a top-flight title, albeit having won the Championship with Leicester. 

A return to good fortunes for Kelechi

Iheanacho has been integral to Celtics good fortunes, stepping up with crucial impact moments during the final weeks to keep their championship charge firmly on track. 

Having arrived in Glasgow following a frustrating stint in Spain with Sevilla and a loan spell in the English Championship (Middlesbrough), he endeared himself to the Parkhead faithful by delivering big moments. 

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Meanwhile, following the final whistle at Hampden Park, the official Nigerian Super Eagles account on X (formerly Twitter) joined in the celebrations, posting a social media to acknowledge the forward's glory. 

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