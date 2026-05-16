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Celtic vs Hearts: Iheanacho wins Premiership title after more late VAR drama

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:43 - 16 May 2026
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Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates league win with Celtic teammates | BBC
Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho and his Celtic side were crowned Scottish Premiership winners after another late controversial VAR call
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Although Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was unable to get on the scoresheet this time around, he was still part of the celebrations as Celtic defeated Hearts 3-1 to seal a dramatic come-from-behind Scottish Premiership title.

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Celtic vs Hearts: How it happened

Seniorman, as he is fondly called, came on for Celtic at half-time and hit the post, as the Bhoys found goals from Arne Engels just before half time, Daizen Maeda in the 87th-minute, and Callum Osmand in second-half added time to fight back from a goal down.

Celtic entered the match full of confidence after a controversial late penalty had earned them a crucial 3-2 victory over Motherwell F.C. earlier in the week. Hearts, meanwhile, knew victory would secure the championship after briefly appearing on course for glory during their win over Falkirk F.C..

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The tense atmosphere was reflected in a nervy opening, with few clear chances created. Celtic winger Sebastian Tounekti registered the first shot on target after 32 minutes, but Alexander Schwolow dealt comfortably with it.

Hearts then struck first before half-time when captain Lawrence Shankland headed home from a Stephen Kingsley corner. However, Celtic responded immediately in stoppage time through Arne Engels, whose penalty crept under Schwolow after Kieran Tierney’s cross struck the arm of Alexandros Kyziridis.

Daizen Maeda's title winning-goal | BBC

Celtic dominated the second half, especially after Hearts lost midfielder Beni Beningime to injury. Kelechi Iheanacho hit the post for Celtic before Daizen Maeda converted from an Johnny Kenny assist. Kenny later sealed the win on the counterattack as Hearts pushed desperately for a late equaliser.

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