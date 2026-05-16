Osimhen gushes over Galatasaray teammate while eyeing his all-time record

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was full of praise for his Galatasaray teammate, but remains on the hunt for his all-time record

Victor Osimhen has praised Mauro Icardi for his spectacular assist during Galatasaray's title-clinching 4-2 victory against Antalyaspor.

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The Nigerian international admitted he was left stunned by the Argentine striker’s technical quality and composure, which helped seal a fourth consecutive league crown for the Turkish giants last weekend.

Osimhen stunned by captain's brilliance

Osimhen watched the game's final moments from the dugout after being replaced in stoppage time, witnessing Icardi dribble past two opponents before setting up Kaan Ayhan for the decisive fourth goal.

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Speaking to Galatasaray's YouTube channel, Osimhen stated, "What Icardi did was sensational. It was sensational; it shows how talented a player he is."

The Super Eagles star explained that the spectacular piece of skill immediately prompted early celebrations on the sideline.

“When he did that dribble, it was like, ‘That is my captain.’ When he did that, I knew either he was going to go for goal himself because I didn’t see Kaan Ayhan approaching at first,” Osimhen added. He ran onto the pitch to credit both teammates, noting, "Both of them deserve the praise for that goal."

Osimhen chasing historic milestone

While Osimhen’s immediate focus remains on celebrating the championship, the forward is concurrently closing in on a legendary club milestone.

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The Nigerian is currently on the hunt for Icardi's record as Galatasaray's all-time leading foreign goalscorer.

With 59 goals to his name, the striker sits fourth on the historic list, trailing Milan Baros (61), Gheorghe Hagi (73), and current teammate Icardi, who leads the pack with 77.