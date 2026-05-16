Super Eagles-eligible Premier League star on the radar of 2-time European champions

The Italian giants are in the hunt for a summer addition and have reportedly cast glances towards the Premier League

Juventus have stepped up their interest in Brentford full-back Michael Kayode as they look to rebuild their defensive options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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The Italian giants have identified Super Eagles-eligible defender Kayode as a priority target regardless of whether they secure Champions League football for next season.

Juventus target defensive rebuild

According to reports from Tuttosport, Kayode has risen sharply up the transfer shortlist for the Bianconeri alongside Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

While Kayode currently plies his trade in the Premier League with Brentford, the highly rated youngster is already intimately familiar with Italian football after previously developing through Fiorentina’s academy system.

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Securing his services would reportedly cost in the region of €30 million, a significant financial commitment for the two-time Champions League winners considering their dire financial straits.

Crucially, the versatile defender would satisfy UEFA’s strict homegrown regulations for Champions League squad registration, an increasingly important consideration for the club's board as they plan their summer recruitment strategy.

Juventus enter final stretch of Serie A season

The pursuit comes at a critical time for Juventus as they prepare to finish their domestic campaign with high-stakes matches against Fiorentina and Torino.

While the club currently sits in a comfortable place in the standings, late pressure from chasing rivals like Milan, Roma, and Como means they cannot afford any slip-ups on the pitch.

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Although Scalvini is a more expensive alternative valued between €35 and €40 million, Kayode is viewed as an elite option to add pace and tactical flexibility to the backline.