Referee forced into police custody after gifting Iheanacho game-winning penalty for Celtic

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho's recent game-winning penalty has come at a serious cost

The referee who awarded Celtic a highly controversial late penalty in their 3-2 win against Motherwell has been placed under police protection after his personal details were leaked online.

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The Scottish FA confirmed the security measures, following intense backlash over the decision that kept Celtic's Scottish Premiership title hopes alive.

Police intervene after controversial penalty

Referee John Beaton faced immediate scrutiny after awarding a spot-kick deep in added time following a VAR review for an unappealed handball by Motherwell's Sam Nicholson.

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Following the match, Beaton's personal information was compromised online, forcing law enforcement authorities to step in to protect his residence.

"John Beaton and his family spent last night at home under police surveillance following a leak of personal details online," the Scottish FA stated in an official release. Police Scotland subsequently confirmed they had arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the data breach.

Scottish FA condemn attack on referee

The Scottish FA strongly condemned the targeted harassment, labelling the hostile vigilantism a scourge on the national game and thanking the police for their swift intervention.

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The governing body directly blamed a hysterical media narrative fuelled by irresponsible post-match interviews and social media commentary for putting the official and his family in immediate danger.

They noted that while field errors and subjective VAR decisions are an inevitable part of the sport, the dangerous reaction to these choices cannot be tolerated.

"What happened yesterday is not an isolated incident. There are many examples of match officials being placed in harmful situations," the association added.