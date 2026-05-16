Liverpool set unwanted Premier League record under Arne Slot

Liverpool suffered a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, setting an unwanted Premier League defensive record under Arne Slot after conceding 52 league goals this season.

Liverpool endured another disappointing result under manager Arne Slot after a damaging 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday evening.

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The result not only secured Champions League qualification for Aston Villa but also deepened concerns surrounding Liverpool’s alarming defensive decline this season.

A brilliant attacking display from Villa saw Ollie Watkins score twice, while John McGinn and Morgan Rogers also found the net. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored both goals for the visitors, but his efforts were not enough to prevent another painful defeat.

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Liverpool’s top-five position under threat

The defeat leaves Liverpool vulnerable in the race for European qualification. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table, the Reds could still be overtaken by rivals including Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion if results fail to go their way in the closing weeks of the campaign.

While Liverpool remain favourites to secure a European place, their dramatic fall from Premier League champions just a season ago has become one of the major storylines of the current campaign.

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Unwanted defensive record

The defeat at Villa Park also saw Liverpool register an unwanted statistic in Premier League history.