Advertisement

Liverpool set unwanted Premier League record under Arne Slot

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:03 - 16 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Liverpool suffered a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, setting an unwanted Premier League defensive record under Arne Slot after conceding 52 league goals this season.
Advertisement

Liverpool endured another disappointing result under manager Arne Slot after a damaging 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday evening.

Advertisement

The result not only secured Champions League qualification for Aston Villa but also deepened concerns surrounding Liverpool’s alarming defensive decline this season.

A brilliant attacking display from Villa saw Ollie Watkins score twice, while John McGinn and Morgan Rogers also found the net. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored both goals for the visitors, but his efforts were not enough to prevent another painful defeat.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s top-five position under threat

The defeat leaves Liverpool vulnerable in the race for European qualification. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table, the Reds could still be overtaken by rivals including Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion if results fail to go their way in the closing weeks of the campaign.

While Liverpool remain favourites to secure a European place, their dramatic fall from Premier League champions just a season ago has become one of the major storylines of the current campaign.

Advertisement

Unwanted defensive record

The defeat at Villa Park also saw Liverpool register an unwanted statistic in Premier League history.

After conceding four goals against Aston Villa, the club has now allowed 52 league goals this season, the highest number Liverpool has conceded in any 38-game Premier League campaign.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘Build him a statue’ — Iheanacho’s teammate in awe of title-winning mastermind
Football
16.05.2026
‘Build him a statue’ — Iheanacho’s teammate in awe of title-winning mastermind
Celtic vs Hearts: Bhoys win 5th consecutive Scottish Premiership title on final day.
Football
16.05.2026
'Iheanacho won league title before Ronaldo' – Reactions as Celtic pip Hearts to Premiership crown on final day
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates league win with Celtic teammates | BBC
Football
16.05.2026
Celtic vs Hearts: Iheanacho wins Premiership title after more late VAR drama
Osimhen gushes over Galatasaray teammate while eyeing his all-time record
Football
16.05.2026
Osimhen gushes over Galatasaray teammate while eyeing his all-time record
Man United vs Forest: Why Michael Carrick's new contract faces bold test from Nigeria's Awoniyi
Football
16.05.2026
Man United vs Forest: Why Michael Carrick's new contract faces bold test from Nigeria's Awoniyi
Osimhen gets Barcelona lifeline as Blaugrana announce Lewandowski departure
Football
16.05.2026
Osimhen gets Barcelona lifeline as Blaugrana announce Lewandowski departure