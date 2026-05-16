Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi honoured by Nottingham Forest after reaching 100-Game milestone

Nottingham Forest celebrated Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after he reached 100 appearances for the club, presenting him with a special commemorative shirt during training.

Nottingham Forest have celebrated Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after the forward reached an important milestone of 100 appearances for the Premier League club.

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The Super Eagles star was presented with a special commemorative shirt during a training session on Friday, with teammates and club officials gathering to honour his contribution since arriving at the City Ground.

Celebrating a big milestone for T and Woody. 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/3b22XAfsIC — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 15, 2026

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Awoniyi appreciates Nottingham Forest

Speaking after receiving the commemorative shirt, the 28-year-old expressed appreciation to his teammates and acknowledged their collective effort throughout the campaign.

“Thank you, guys. This would not have been possible without you. For all you have done this season, for where we are, for keeping the team in the Premier League,” Awoniyi said.

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Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 following an impressive spell in the Bundesliga, where his goals helped establish him as one of the most dangerous strikers in German football.