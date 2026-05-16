Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi honoured by Nottingham Forest after reaching 100-Game milestone
Nottingham Forest have celebrated Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after the forward reached an important milestone of 100 appearances for the Premier League club.
The Super Eagles star was presented with a special commemorative shirt during a training session on Friday, with teammates and club officials gathering to honour his contribution since arriving at the City Ground.
Celebrating a big milestone for T and Woody. 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/3b22XAfsIC— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 15, 2026
Awoniyi officially reached the century mark during Forest’s impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago. The Nigerian striker delivered a standout performance in the match, scoring twice to inspire Vítor Pereira’s side to a crucial away victory.
Awoniyi appreciates Nottingham Forest
Speaking after receiving the commemorative shirt, the 28-year-old expressed appreciation to his teammates and acknowledged their collective effort throughout the campaign.
“Thank you, guys. This would not have been possible without you. For all you have done this season, for where we are, for keeping the team in the Premier League,” Awoniyi said.
Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 following an impressive spell in the Bundesliga, where his goals helped establish him as one of the most dangerous strikers in German football.
His arrival came during Forest’s return to the Premier League after more than two decades away from England’s top flight, and he quickly became an important figure in the club’s survival battle.