Advertisement

Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi honoured by Nottingham Forest after reaching 100-Game milestone

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:45 - 16 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nottingham Forest celebrated Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after he reached 100 appearances for the club, presenting him with a special commemorative shirt during training.
Advertisement

Nottingham Forest have celebrated Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi after the forward reached an important milestone of 100 appearances for the Premier League club.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles star was presented with a special commemorative shirt during a training session on Friday, with teammates and club officials gathering to honour his contribution since arriving at the City Ground.

Awoniyi officially reached the century mark during Forest’s impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago. The Nigerian striker delivered a standout performance in the match, scoring twice to inspire Vítor Pereira’s side to a crucial away victory.

Advertisement

Awoniyi appreciates Nottingham Forest

Speaking after receiving the commemorative shirt, the 28-year-old expressed appreciation to his teammates and acknowledged their collective effort throughout the campaign.

“Thank you, guys. This would not have been possible without you. For all you have done this season, for where we are, for keeping the team in the Premier League,” Awoniyi said.

Advertisement

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 following an impressive spell in the Bundesliga, where his goals helped establish him as one of the most dangerous strikers in German football.

His arrival came during Forest’s return to the Premier League after more than two decades away from England’s top flight, and he quickly became an important figure in the club’s survival battle.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘Build him a statue’ — Iheanacho’s teammate in awe of title-winning mastermind
Football
16.05.2026
‘Build him a statue’ — Iheanacho’s teammate in awe of title-winning mastermind
Celtic vs Hearts: Bhoys win 5th consecutive Scottish Premiership title on final day.
Football
16.05.2026
'Iheanacho won league title before Ronaldo' – Reactions as Celtic pip Hearts to Premiership crown on final day
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates league win with Celtic teammates | BBC
Football
16.05.2026
Celtic vs Hearts: Iheanacho wins Premiership title after more late VAR drama
Osimhen gushes over Galatasaray teammate while eyeing his all-time record
Football
16.05.2026
Osimhen gushes over Galatasaray teammate while eyeing his all-time record
Man United vs Forest: Why Michael Carrick's new contract faces bold test from Nigeria's Awoniyi
Football
16.05.2026
Man United vs Forest: Why Michael Carrick's new contract faces bold test from Nigeria's Awoniyi
Osimhen gets Barcelona lifeline as Blaugrana announce Lewandowski departure
Football
16.05.2026
Osimhen gets Barcelona lifeline as Blaugrana announce Lewandowski departure