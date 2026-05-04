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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - Awoniyi’s brace dents Blues’ hope of Champions League qualification

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:12 - 04 May 2026
Awoniyi’s brace dents Blues’ hope
Chelsea’s chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League hit a massive rock following the defeat to Nottingham Forest.
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The Blues have been inconsistent in their race for a top-five finish, which has left them in ninth position on the table.

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With Manchester United defeating Liverpool on Sunday, they sealed the third UCL spot, and Chelsea needed a win to move back up the table after being seven points behind Aston Villa in fifth place.

However, they failed to motivate themselves and suffered a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, with the Tricky Tees now six points off the relegation zone.

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As it happened

Cole Palmer, who had been absent from the last game and a substitute for the two before that due to a tight hamstring, was back in the starting lineup. On the Chelsea bench, defenders Levi Colwill and Reece James returned from injury.

Vitor Pereira rotated his squad significantly, making eight changes for this fixture. The match falls between Nottingham Forest's two Europa League semi-final legs, and Taiwo Awoniyi was included in the starting XI.

Forest could not be more happy with a quick start to the game as Awoniyi puts the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.

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Awoniyi scores brace against Chelsea || imago
Awoniyi scores brace against Chelsea || imago

Things got worse for the Blues after Malo Gusto pulled Awoniyi in the box, and Forest were awarded a penalty which Igor Jesus converted easily.

Chelsea were given a way back into the game just before halftime, but Cole Palmer missed from the penalty spot.

In the second half, the visitors ended every hope of a comeback for Chelsea, with Awoniyi scoring the third goal.

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Chelsea were only able to get a consolation goal scored by Joao Pedro late in injury time to reduce the embarrassment.

The defeat leaves the Blues in a difficult position on the table as they sit ninth on the Premier League table, with three games left to play.

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