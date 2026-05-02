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‘He can break the curse’ — Arsenal legend backs Osimhen to end Chelsea’s suffering

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:53 - 02 May 2026
France legend Emmanuel Petit believes Victor Osimhen is the only striker with the "personality and mentality" required to finally succeed where many have failed at Stamford Bridge.
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For over a decade, Chelsea have struggled to find a consistent replacement for the legendary Ivorian, Didier Drogba.

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A long list of high-profile forwards have arrived in West London only to succumb to the weight of the club’s infamous "No.9 curse," failing to deliver the goalscoring output expected of a leading man.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and Romelu Lukaku all famously struggled to live up to their price tags while wearing the iconic shirt.

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Can Osimhen finally replace Drogba at Chelsea?

Osimhen, who is currently enjoying a prolific stint at Galatasaray, has once again emerged as a top target for the Blues as they look to solve their long-standing attacking problems.

Petit, a Premier League legend himself, is convinced the Nigerian talisman possesses the rare character traits needed to handle the pressure.

Speaking to Andy’s Bet Club, the Frenchman expressed his surprise at Osimhen's move to Türkiye but backed him as the perfect fit for Chelsea's most difficult role.

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"Victor Osimhen is doing well with Galatasaray but when he left Napoli, I was hoping that he was going to come to the Premier League. I have no idea why he chose Galatasaray," Petit said.

The French legend insisted that Osimhen’s mental toughness sets him apart from previous strikers who struggled in the blue shirt.

“Since Drogba, I think there's been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea.

"I think it's different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse."

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