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Lookman names 2 toughest defenders he face in his career

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:18 - 02 May 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman hailed two of the toughest defenders he ever faced in his career.
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Atlético Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has named Chelsea captain Reece James and Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk as the two most formidable defenders he has ever encountered. 

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What Lookman said

In a recent interview with ESPN, the 28-year-old Nigeria international was asked to name the toughest defenders he has faced, and he named the Chelsea and Liverpool stars.

Lookman’s choice is a popular one, as both players he picked are renowned for their elite 1v1 defending ability. The sheer physical dominance of James and the impenetrable positioning of Van Dijk have been seen in both players getting consistent shouts in response to questions like this.

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During the same candid sit-down, the winger was also asked which player's footballing attributes he covets most, prompting him to immediately name current Atlético teammate Antoine Griezmann.

@espnfc Lookman names the toughest defenders to face 😬 #football #futbol #soccer #atleticodemadrid ♬ original sound - ESPN FC

Lookman’s firsthand experiences against both James and Van Dijk started from a difficult, inconsistent chapter of his career in the English top flight. 

During his varied spells with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, the winger frequently struggled to permanently impose himself.

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However, since permanently departing English shores in August 2022, Lookman has reinvented his trajectory, cementing his status as one of the premier attackers in world football. 

Following a career-defining tenure at Atalanta, highlighted by his legendary, single-handed hat-trick that secured the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League title, he is now thriving in Spain under Diego Simeone. 

Having recently spearheaded Atlético Madrid’s charge into the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, he could make history by delivering Rojiblancos’s first UCL title.

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