Advertisement

How Arsenal can finally win Premier League after Fulham victory

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:51 - 02 May 2026
Arsenal took a significant step towards the Premier League title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement

Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres were both on target as the Gunners produced a dominant display against Fulham to keep their title challenge firmly on track.

Advertisement

The win moved Arsenal six points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City sit second, six points behind but with two games in hand.

Crucially, Arsenal now hold a +4 advantage in goal difference and have scored one more goal than their rivals, giving them a vital edge in the event of a points tie.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s side controlled the game from start to finish, limiting Fulham to very few chances while converting their opportunities efficiently.

How can Arsenal win the Premier League title?

Saka was brilliant on his return to the starting lineup, and sent a clear message to Atletico Madrid ahead of their UEFA Champions League second-leg on Tuesday night.

For Arsenal to win the title, the task is simple, win the next three league games, scoring as many goals as possible.

Advertisement

Should City drop points in any of their remaining 5 games, the Gunners can lift their first league title since 2004.

The next few weeks will define their season, but this Fulham victory has sent a clear message: Arsenal are ready to fight until the end.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Lewandowski and Ferran Torres move Barcelona closer to 29th title
Football
02.05.2026
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Lewandowski and Ferran Torres move Barcelona closer to 29th title
‘He can break the curse’ — Arsenal legend backs Osimhen to end Chelsea’s suffering
Football
02.05.2026
‘He can break the curse’ — Arsenal legend backs Osimhen to end Chelsea’s suffering
Premier League's highest-paid star reportedly splashes ₦11.6 BILLION on ten-bedroom Cheshire mansion
Lifestyle
02.05.2026
Premier League's highest-paid star reportedly splashes ₦11.6 BILLION on ten-bedroom Cheshire mansion
"I'm so disorganised" - Kylian Mbappe confesses as Real Madrid face trophyless season
Lifestyle
02.05.2026
"I'm so disorganised" - Kylian Mbappe confesses as Real Madrid face trophyless season
Lookman names 2 toughest defenders he face in his career
Football
02.05.2026
Lookman names 2 toughest defenders he face in his career
Galatasaray suffer setback in lifting 4th league trophy
Football
02.05.2026
Osimhen’s title celebration delayed as Galatasaray suffer setback in lifting 4th league trophy