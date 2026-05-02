How Arsenal can finally win Premier League after Fulham victory
Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres were both on target as the Gunners produced a dominant display against Fulham to keep their title challenge firmly on track.
The win moved Arsenal six points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City sit second, six points behind but with two games in hand.
Crucially, Arsenal now hold a +4 advantage in goal difference and have scored one more goal than their rivals, giving them a vital edge in the event of a points tie.
Mikel Arteta’s side controlled the game from start to finish, limiting Fulham to very few chances while converting their opportunities efficiently.
How can Arsenal win the Premier League title?
Saka was brilliant on his return to the starting lineup, and sent a clear message to Atletico Madrid ahead of their UEFA Champions League second-leg on Tuesday night.
For Arsenal to win the title, the task is simple, win the next three league games, scoring as many goals as possible.
Should City drop points in any of their remaining 5 games, the Gunners can lift their first league title since 2004.
The next few weeks will define their season, but this Fulham victory has sent a clear message: Arsenal are ready to fight until the end.