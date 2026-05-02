"I'm so disorganised" - Kylian Mbappe confesses as Real Madrid face trophyless season
Kylian Mbappé has offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, confessing to being “so disorganised" in how he approaches his off-field style and daily routines, even as Real Madrid navigate a difficult campaign that threatens to end trophyless in his second season with the club.
In an exclusive interview with Paris Match focused on fashion and personal image, the French superstar was asked whether he improvises his outfits or prepares them the night before. Mbappé issued a blunt response saying:
"I’m so disorganised that it depends. Sometimes I prepare everything in advance; sometimes I’m in last-minute, rushed mode. Sometimes it’s well thought out, sometimes not at all. It’s pretty much like me: nothing is really set in stone or 'robotic'. I live more in the moment.”
The 27-year-old Les Blues captain also added that the same flexible approach applies even to dates: “We don’t all go on the same kind of dates! It depends on the impression I want to give…”
Fashion discussion amid on-field pressure
The wide-ranging interview, published on 30 April 2026, sees Mbappé discuss his evolving relationship with fashion. He spoke positively about the Dior Homme collection created by Jonathan Anderson, which he has been wearing extensively this season, and described the pride he feels from having witnessed its creation.
The Los Blancos no. 10 also emphasised that taking care of one’s appearance after leaving the pitch is part of overall well-being, a principle he believes applies beyond athletes.
However, the timing of these relaxed revelations has drawn attention given the current scrutiny on Mbappé and Real Madrid.
After arriving with huge expectations in 2024, the club has endured a trophy drought in major competitions during his tenure. This season, Madrid have been eliminated from the Champions League before the semi-finals and trail in La Liga, raising concerns of a second consecutive season without silverware.
Despite the team’s struggles, Mbappé continues to deliver strong individual performances, leading the scoring charts in La Liga once again. The French striker has sustained a confirmed injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, leaving his availability in doubt for the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona on May 10.