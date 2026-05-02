Inside Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito's Italian getaway amid Real Madrid star's injury woes

The French forward is making the most of his time on the sidelines with none other than the beautiful Spanish actress.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito have taken their blossoming relationship on the road.

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The couple was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed getaway in Cagliari, Sardinia.

What's the gossip?

Per Italian outlet L'Union Sarda, the pair was photographed in a popular spot in the Castello district, drawing attention from locals and tourists alike as they appeared to unwind together.

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

Mbappé, 27, who has been managing muscle issues, reportedly flew in for a brief period of rest and recovery, with Exposito, 26, by his side. Images circulating online show the duo looking comfortable and affectionate in the Italian coastal city.

Credit: L’Union Sarda

This latest sighting comes as the high-profile pair continues to make headlines for their public appearances. Expósito, best known for her role in the Netflix hit series Elite, has been frequently seen with the French forward in recent weeks, fuelling ongoing interest in their romance

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From Madrid whispers to Italian getaways

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito appeared to kiss in new photos published by Hola magazine | Europa Press

Reports indicated Mbappé had long admired the actress and reached out via social media, with their first dates reportedly occurring in late February in Madrid.

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

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Subsequent sightings showed them sharing kisses during dinners in Madrid, attending matches, and enjoying intimate outings.

Mbappe and Exposito kissing on a dinner date

Expósito was even spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu supporting Mbappé during the Madrid derby.

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

While neither has formally confirmed the relationship publicly, their increasing comfort in each other’s company, from private jet trips to candid public moments — has led many to view it as official. Their romance shows no signs of slowing down, with the Cagliari trip marking another chapter in their story.

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Mbappe injury news update

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

As mentioned earlier, Kylian Mbappé has sustained a confirmed injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, leaving his availability in doubt for the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona on May 10.