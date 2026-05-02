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Inside Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito's Italian getaway amid Real Madrid star's injury woes

David Ben
David Ben 10:18 - 02 May 2026
Inside Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito's Italian getaway amid Real Madrid star's injury woes
The French forward is making the most of his time on the sidelines with none other than the beautiful Spanish actress.
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Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito have taken their blossoming relationship on the road.

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The couple was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed getaway in Cagliari, Sardinia.

What's the gossip?

Per Italian outlet L'Union Sarda, the pair was photographed in a popular spot in the Castello district, drawing attention from locals and tourists alike as they appeared to unwind together.

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

Mbappé, 27, who has been managing muscle issues, reportedly flew in for a brief period of rest and recovery, with Exposito, 26, by his side. Images circulating online show the duo looking comfortable and affectionate in the Italian coastal city.

Credit: L’Union Sarda

This latest sighting comes as the high-profile pair continues to make headlines for their public appearances. Expósito, best known for her role in the Netflix hit series Elite, has been frequently seen with the French forward in recent weeks, fuelling ongoing interest in their romance

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From Madrid whispers to Italian getaways

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito appeared to kiss in new photos published by Hola magazine | Europa Press

The relationship between Mbappé and Expósito first gained traction in early March 2026. Pulse Sports reported the pair were initially linked after photos emerged of them together in Paris, including moments at a luxury hotel and a bowling date where they appeared smitten.

Reports indicated Mbappé had long admired the actress and reached out via social media, with their first dates reportedly occurring in late February in Madrid.

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO
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Subsequent sightings showed them sharing kisses during dinners in Madrid, attending matches, and enjoying intimate outings.

Mbappe and Exposito kissing on a dinner date

Expósito was even spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu supporting Mbappé during the Madrid derby.

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

While neither has formally confirmed the relationship publicly, their increasing comfort in each other’s company, from private jet trips to candid public moments — has led many to view it as official. Their romance shows no signs of slowing down, with the Cagliari trip marking another chapter in their story.

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Mbappe injury news update

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

As mentioned earlier, Kylian Mbappé has sustained a confirmed injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, leaving his availability in doubt for the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona on May 10.

Despite this setback, the French star has enjoyed a highly productive individual campaign, netting 41 goals and 5 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. However, his personal success contrasts with a difficult season for the club, as Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, trail Barcelona heavily in the league, and may rest Mbappé for the remainder of the domestic season to ensure he is fully fit to lead France in the 2026 World Cup.

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